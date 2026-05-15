Arsenal v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Arsenal and Burnley.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

ARSENAL

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 36 79 +42 LLWWW 19th Burnley 36 21 -36 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):