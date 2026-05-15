Arsenal v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Arsenal and Burnley.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 18 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
ARSENAL
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|36
|79
|+42
|LLWWW
|19th
|Burnley
|36
|21
|-36
|LLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):