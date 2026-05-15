Aston Villa v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 15 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
ASTON VILLA
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Liverpool
|36
|59
|+12
|WWWLD
|5th
|Aston Villa
|36
|59
|+4
|DWLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):