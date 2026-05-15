Bournemouth v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 19:30 BST on Tuesday 19 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
BOURNEMOUTH
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|36
|77
|+43
|WWDWW
|6th
|Bournemouth
|36
|55
|+4
|WWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):