Brentford v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

BRENTFORD

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Brentford 36 51 +3 DDLWL 15th Crystal Palace 36 44 -9 DLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):