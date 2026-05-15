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Everton v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

15 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Everton and Sunderland.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

EVERTON

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thEverton36490DLLDD
12thSunderland3648-9WLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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