Everton v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Everton and Sunderland.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
EVERTON
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Everton
|36
|49
|0
|DLLDD
|12th
|Sunderland
|36
|48
|-9
|WLLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):