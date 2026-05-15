Leeds v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

LEEDS

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brighton 36 53 +10 WDWLW 14th Leeds 36 44 -5 WWDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):