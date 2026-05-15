Man United v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 12:30 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

MAN UNITED

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man United 36 65 +15 LWWWD 16th Nott’m Forest 36 43 -2 DWWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):