Home Page Exclusions

Newcastle v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

15 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

NEWCASTLE

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
13thNewcastle3646-2LLLWD
18thWest Ham3636-20WDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.