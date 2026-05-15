Newcastle v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Sunday 17 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.

NEWCASTLE

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Newcastle 36 46 -2 LLLWD 18th West Ham 36 36 -20 WDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):