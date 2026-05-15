Wolves v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 17 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
WOLVES
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Fulham
|36
|48
|-6
|LDWLL
|20th
|Wolves
|36
|18
|-41
|LLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):