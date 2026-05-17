FPL Gameweek 37: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s six Gameweek 37 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page: