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FPL Gameweek 37: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

17 May 2026 2 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s six Gameweek 37 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Newcastle United3 – 1West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Fulham
Leeds United1 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton1 – 3Sunderland
Brentford2 – 2Crystal Palace
Manchester United3 – 2Nottingham Forest
2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    That DCL goal has kept several mini leagues alive. Brighton defence everywhere. Love to see it.

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby1
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Is that all the bonus points finalised - I was sure Bruno would get up to at least two. Robbery!

    Open Controls
  3. Viper
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Points prediction for these?

    A. Semenyo & Haaland

    B. Cherki & Gyokeres (c)

    Open Controls

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