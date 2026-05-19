Saudi Fantasy: Round 34 team reveals

As we head into Round 34 of Saudi Fantasy, the final round of the campaign, our experts are here to reveal their teams, break down their transfer plans, and explain the thinking behind their moves.

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Round 33 delivered 139 points, with captaincy on Julian Quinones landing perfectly and pushing me up to 3.2k overall.

landing perfectly and pushing me up to 3.2k overall. There is just one final move planned for the season. Yannick Carrasco makes way for Houssem Aouar ahead of the favourable home fixture.

makes way for ahead of the favourable home fixture. Fernando Pacheco starts in goal, while Zaid Al Yousif remains on the bench.

starts in goal, while remains on the bench. The same back four also keeps its place: Theo Hernandez , Roger Ibanez , Jorge Fernandes and Mohammed Al Shamat .

, , and . In midfield, all five of Kostas Fortounis , Ruben Neves , Julian Quinones , Joao Felix and Aouar all start.

, , , and Aouar all start. Up front, Ivan Toney leads the line on his own, with Joshua King first on the bench.

leads the line on his own, with first on the bench. Captaincy currently sits on Ruben Neves, although a late switch to J. Félix still remains possible.

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A green arrow up to 1.4k overall heading into the final Gameweek leaves me in a strong position to finish the season well.

However, suspensions for Francisco Calvo and Yannick Carrasco mean both will likely be sold this week.

and mean both will likely be sold this week. The current plan is to replace them with two Al-Nassr players, with the title race still alive heading into the final round.

That would see Mohamed Simakan and Joao Felix come into the squad as part of a -4 hit, with Félix currently set to take the captaincy.

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There we go – the final round of the season has arrived.

Last week could not have gone much better, with a huge 132-point haul landing perfectly.

With this being the final Gameweek, there is no reason to hold back now. It is time to take risks, attack the fixtures and push for one final green arrow before the season ends.

The main focus this week is targeting two favourable fixtures:

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Okhdood

Al-Shabab vs Al-Najmah

That means Abdulelah Al Amri and Yannick Carrasco make way for Yoann Barbet and Toze .

and make way for and . The captaincy currently sits with Leandro Antunes ahead of the clash with Al-Okhdood.

ahead of the clash with Al-Okhdood. One final push now before the curtain closes on the season. Hopefully, we will finish it in style. Good luck, everyone, and see you next season.

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My planned transfers this week are:

Feras Al Brikan out for Cristiano Ronaldo , who will also take the captaincy.

out for , who will also take the captaincy. Steven Bergwijn makes way for Joao Felix .

makes way for . There are also several alternative moves being considered, depending on injuries or any leaked line-ups before the deadline:

Musab Al Juwayr to either Julian Quinones , Riyad Mahrez , Ruben Neves , Georginio Wijnaldum , Houssem Aouar , Said Benrahma , Kostas Fortounis , Mourad Batna or Moussa Diaby .

to either , , , , , , , or . Jorge Fernandes to Girotto , which would likely mean benching either Mario Mitaj or Joshua King .

to , which would likely mean benching either or . King could also become Alexandre Lacazette, Youssef En-Nesyri, Petkovic or Leonardo.

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