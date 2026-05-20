FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 38?

20 May 2026 31 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Thiago DefCon + why Dango was benched 3

Gameweek 37 was a good advert for these stat-based predictions, as Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Richarlison (£6.4m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) all found the back of the net. Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) did so twice!

On top of that, we successfully anticipated assists for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m). The latter two added a goal to this and reached 13 points.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Horrible GW to have to play my bench boost in, especially with only 2 FT and JP, Mitoma and Chris Richards needing binning.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        JP might be able to stay. No guarantee he’s injured and would be a good pick if fit

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    2. Randy_Marsh
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      5 FT who to bring in

      Raya, Dubravka
      Gabriel, Virgil, O Reily, wan bisaka, cash
      Anderson, Semenyo, Fernandes, Wilson, Ba
      Thiago, Haaland, Ekitike

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        If you cant win a cup tie with BB and 5FT you dont deserve to win.

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        1. Randy_Marsh
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Very true

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        I'll be bringing in Flemming and Bowen

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      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Flemming, Szobo, Bowen seem good punts.

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    3. Questions for Zøphar’s GW38 Q&A
      zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      For the last time this season,

      taking questions for the Gameweek 38 Q&A, answers will be posted in a separate article

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      1. DaveZubie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        Best differential to catch up a 6 point ml gap?

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      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Punt suggestions for people who are chasing 10/20/30 points.

        How likely is it that players like Gabriel and NOR get rested and is there any merit to taking hits for more nailed players who have something to play for.

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      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        What's the point of anything?

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          To find meaning in suffering.

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      4. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any goalkeeper or defender (except Arsenal) transfer worth it if using free transfer?

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      5. Chip fat
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The differential 11... How to free hit your way above ML rivals with 6 ars/city players

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      6. el polako
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        How many corner kicks Arsenal needs to beat PSG?

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    4. McSwegan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Verbruggen Darlow

      Van Hecke O’Reilly Gabriel Hill Struijk

      Semenyo Saka Groß B. Fernandes Tavernier

      Haaland João Pedro Gyökeres

      Protecting a slim lead. 0.3M, 1 FT

      What is the safe transfer to make?

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    5. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      JP > ?

      a) Taty

      b) Flemming

      c) Bowen

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        c

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Bong bong 😉

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      2. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        C

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      3. Cowboy John
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

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    6. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      If playing verb (MAN) better to play hill (nfo) over van hevke (MAN)?

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      1. King Sheep
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers

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    7. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      Thoughts on my final FT of the season? Just playing to break into the top 100k, mini leagues wrapped up (probably!)

      1.8 itb

      Raya, Verbruggen
      O'Reilly, Gabriel, Senesi, Van Hecke, Canvot
      Ampadu, Bruno, Enzo, Saka, Tavernier
      Thiago, DCL, Haaland

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      1. King Sheep
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wait until as late as possible for news.

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    8. cescpistols1
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Choose one option for a GW38 punt (exact funds for all, need to make moves tonight):

      A. Lacroix -> Pedro Porro & play Hill (nfo)
      B. Lacroix + Gordon -> Danso + Wirtz (-4)
      C. J.Pedro + Gordon -> Bowen + Bruno G (-4)

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        A

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      2. King Sheep
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wait for news, there's always options so forget about the money.

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    9. Cowboy John
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Predicting the Arsenal and City line-ups. Think it's going to be carnage...!

      Kepa
      Mosquera, Norgaard, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly
      Odegaard, Zubimendi, Eze
      Dowman, Jesus, Martinelli

      Donnarumma
      Khusanov, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol
      B.Silva, Kovacic, Reijnders
      Cherki, Marmoush, Foden

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      1. King Sheep
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup, it'll be chaos.

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