Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 38?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Gameweek 37 was a good advert for these stat-based predictions, as Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Richarlison (£6.4m) and Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) all found the back of the net. Dango Ouattara (£5.6m) did so twice!

On top of that, we successfully anticipated assists for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.8m). The latter two added a goal to this and reached 13 points.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.