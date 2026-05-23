Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 38 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 38, the final round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.
Trying to predict line-ups and potential rotation this week feels extremely difficult, especially now that the title race has officially finished.
Right now, I still expect Erling Haaland (£14.7m) to start for Manchester City. I also think both Gabriel Magalhães (£7.3m) and William Saliba (£6.3m) will start because Arsenal simply don’t have many reliable defensive options available. That said, reports from Thursday suggested Saliba trained individually, so there’s still some uncertainty there.
Elsewhere, I could easily see a back-up goalkeeper come in for David Raya (£6.2m), while the minutes for both Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) feel almost impossible to predict. Cherki especially interests me as a potential differential if Pep Guardiola decides to heavily rotate in what could potentially be his final game in charge of Manchester City.
GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM REVEAL
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