Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 38 team reveal

23 May 2026 41 comments
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It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 38, the final round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Trying to predict line-ups and potential rotation this week feels extremely difficult, especially now that the title race has officially finished.

Right now, I still expect Erling Haaland (£14.7m) to start for Manchester City. I also think both Gabriel Magalhães (£7.3m) and William Saliba (£6.3m) will start because Arsenal simply don’t have many reliable defensive options available. That said, reports from Thursday suggested Saliba trained individually, so there’s still some uncertainty there.

Elsewhere, I could easily see a back-up goalkeeper come in for David Raya (£6.2m), while the minutes for both Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) feel almost impossible to predict. Cherki especially interests me as a potential differential if Pep Guardiola decides to heavily rotate in what could potentially be his final game in charge of Manchester City.

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM REVEAL

 

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41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    People loading up on Bowen are aware he has gone 13 games straight without a goal?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Shhhh spoon feeders

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Goals imminent? Certainly not touching him.

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Content creators will be going for it as FPLReview loves him this week, second highest projected pointscorer in the game behind Haaland

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  2. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    One of few guaranteed starters with anything to play for

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  3. Nickyboy
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Start Rogers over Wilson? I’m thinking yes

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes!

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  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Hi late in the season to ask but…Will there be any team lineup leaks on here tomorrow if so what time? Unsure when to do transfers.
    Cheers

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Either early in the day or the last 30 minutes. Will be available on X or the Youtube deadline streams.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks mate I appreciate that

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        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Not on x etc was hoping it would maybe end up discussed on here lol

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          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            It will end up on here of course.

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  5. zensum
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    WHo would u play this week:
    A) NOR or
    B)Senesi

    Appreciate your help n advise ☺️

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  6. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    what players for last day do you think could be difference makers? obviously, it's highly unpredictable

    chasing the top 1%; a bit outside it, so trying to think of a useful move

    current squad:
    Verbruggen, Darlow
    Gabriel, NOR, N. Williams, Hill, Van Hecke
    Bruno F., Saka, Cherki, KDH, Tavernier
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Bowen

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    OMG! 😯

    Mass rotation at Arsenal https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      Dowman

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        ©?

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        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          if im brave

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  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Enzo or szobo for the differential capt?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Enzo. Let's Freakin' GO!

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  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Dude, you're paid the big bucks to make the decision, not to spell out the choices.

    "Guardiola may opt to give minutes to players who haven't had much of a look-in of late, such as Rico Lewis, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Savinho. Or he may want to sign off on a high, going full strength to end his decade-long tenure in style. Or he could roll back the glory days by reuniting some old favourites who (through form or fitness) haven't seen as much game-time of late, such as Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden. Choose your narrative and build your predicted team around it; it could be literally anything on Sunday."

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  10. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Morning all,
    Any suggestions for my last free transfer? £3.8 ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Hill NOR
    Bruno Szob Cherki KDH
    Richarlison Bowen Haaland
    (Dubrav Saliba Alderete Wilson)

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      just now

      You might struggle to have 3 playing defenders.
      Your attackers should all play.

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  11. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    who are some last day chances people are taking?

    do you think ANY of Arsenal's regulars start? and which LIV player might be best--Szob, Gakpo, or someone else?

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’ve gone Szboz

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dowman

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  12. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any suggestions with this lot?
    3 FTs BB left

    Raya, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Virgil, Guehi, Hill, Reinildo
    Bruno.F, Semenyo, Rogers, Rice, H.Wilson
    Haaland, Bowen, DCL

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Would move on Rogers, Rice and Wilson for some of Szobz, MGW, Enzo, Anderson.

      I’m also in the same position with GKs, there’s a risk neither starts

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  13. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any suggestions on what to do with 2 fts here? 0.7m itb

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel o’reily senesi
    Saka Bruno semenyo gros
    Haaland Pedro welbeck

    Darlow Tavernier hill struijk

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka and Pedro out for me. Plenty of good replacements out there.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Saka or semenyo out? Get in Bowen and Szobo?

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        1. Pomp and Circumstance
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          is anyone considering Gakpo rather than Szob? and as to MGW, would seem a good pick--but don't opponents BOU have lots to play for in terms of a European spot?

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      pedro to bowen
      i d punt semenyo to foden

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Will probably get in Bowen. Mid spot is a bit tricky. Foden could haul, as could Szobo/ Mgw/ Enzo.

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  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    start gab or keane?

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gab

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

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  15. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Started the season with Gakpo and might end it with him too!

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  16. Joyce1998
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rice, Wilson, Rogers, Guehi>> Porro, Enzo, Szbo, MGW -4??

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  17. New Article
    Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    new post--encourage y'all to join in discussions and planning there

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    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/24/fpl-team-of-the-season-vote-for-the-best-goalkeeper-of-2025-26

      Cheers

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