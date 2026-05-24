Brighton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man United 37 68 +16 WWWDW 7th Brighton 37 53 +9 DWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):