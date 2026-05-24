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Brighton v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

24 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdMan United3768+16WWWDW
7thBrighton3753+9DWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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