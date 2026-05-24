Burnley v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.
BURNLEY
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|19th
|Burnley
|37
|21
|-37
|LLLDL
|20th
|Wolves
|37
|19
|-41
|LLDLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):