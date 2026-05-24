Crystal Palace v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 37 82 +43 LWWWW 15th Crystal Palace 37 45 -9 LLDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):