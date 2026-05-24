Liverpool v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Liverpool and Brentford.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Liverpool 37 59 +10 WWLDL 9th Brentford 37 52 +3 DLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):