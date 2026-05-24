Liverpool v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Liverpool and Brentford.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Liverpool
|37
|59
|+10
|WWLDL
|9th
|Brentford
|37
|52
|+3
|DLWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):