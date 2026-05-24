Man City v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Manchester City and Aston Villa.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|37
|78
|+43
|WDWWD
|4th
|Aston Villa
|37
|62
|+6
|WLLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):