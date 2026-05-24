Nott’m Forest v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Bournemouth 37 56 +4 WDWWD 16th Nott’m Forest 37 43 -3 WWWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):