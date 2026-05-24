Sunderland v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Sunderland and Chelsea.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Chelsea 37 52 +7 LLLDW 10th Sunderland 37 51 -7 LLDDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):