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Tottenham v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

24 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
12thEverton3749-2LLDDL
17thTottenham3738-10DWWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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