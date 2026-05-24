West Ham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between West Ham United and Leeds United.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after managerial pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Leeds 37 47 -4 WDWDW 18th West Ham 37 36 -22 DWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):