Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is now live!

FIFA’s World Cup Fantasy game has launched – and managers can now set their squads up for the tournament!

As well as picking a ‘hilarious’ team name, of course…

READ MORE: 150 World Cup Fantasy 2026 team names

With a $100m budget, you can choose a line-up from the World’s top talent.

Fancy Harry Kane ($10.5m), Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) in the same team? No problem!

We at Fantasy Football Scout will be here to guide you through Matchday 1 and beyond.

We will publish a ‘How to Play’ guide later today, along with team previews of all 48 competing countries, team reveals, strategy tips, line-up predictions and more ahead of the big kick-off on 11 June.