World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is now live!

26 May 2026 5 comments
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FIFA’s World Cup Fantasy game has launched – and managers can now set their squads up for the tournament!

As well as picking a ‘hilarious’ team name, of course…

With a $100m budget, you can choose a line-up from the World’s top talent.

Fancy Harry Kane ($10.5m), Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) in the same team? No problem!

We at Fantasy Football Scout will be here to guide you through Matchday 1 and beyond.

We will publish a ‘How to Play’ guide later today, along with team previews of all 48 competing countries, team reveals, strategy tips, line-up predictions and more ahead of the big kick-off on 11 June.

ENTER YOUR FIFA FANTASY WORLD CUP 2026 TEAM NOW

Introducing The Eye Test 2
5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    No Thank You 🙂

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Okay that's your choice
      I suppose it depends on how much time you can spend on it .
      It starts at 8pm UK time two weeks on Thursday .
      The draw helps as some big teams will meet up in the round of 16 or quarter finals so chose one or the other .
      Biggest potential score from round 1 could be in the Germany v Curacao game .

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  2. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Okay everyone brace yourselves
    Here it comes the first World Cup rmt
    Ococha/Neuer
    Kimmich/Akanji/Cucurella/Gabriel/Munoz
    Wirtz/Xhaka/Yamal/Bruno/Diaz
    Jiminez/Haaland/Seymeno
    Targeting strong teams with good early fixtures in round one
    Also mostly PL players or former PL players

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Just when I thought I was out. They pull me back in!

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Fifa too stingy to give out prizes. it seems i’m out again.

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