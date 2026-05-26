Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is now live!

FIFA’s World Cup Fantasy game has launched – and managers can now set their squads up for the tournament!
As well as picking a ‘hilarious’ team name, of course…
- READ MORE: 150 World Cup Fantasy 2026 team names
With a $100m budget, you can choose a line-up from the World’s top talent.
Fancy Harry Kane ($10.5m), Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) in the same team? No problem!
We at Fantasy Football Scout will be here to guide you through Matchday 1 and beyond.
We will publish a ‘How to Play’ guide later today, along with team previews of all 48 competing countries, team reveals, strategy tips, line-up predictions and more ahead of the big kick-off on 11 June.