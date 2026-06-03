How to play Sport.Fun during World Cup 2026

Sponsored by Sport.Fun

If reading our in-depth previews for all 48 nations has you excited for FIFA World Cup 2026, it’s worth signing up to Sport.Fun – a completely free game that combines Fantasy Football and trading.

There’s a $30k prize pool to be won for fans whose squad of players earns the most performance-based points.

It’s free to play and takes two minutes to join.

WHAT IS THE GAME ABOUT?

In a nutshell, it’s about ending with as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, done by picking the right players at the right time and managing your squad.

PICKING A SQUAD

After signing up, managers get 2,800 Gold to spend on a ‘Build Your Own’ squad of eight players – favourites, differentials, underdogs. A further 200 can be claimed from objectives.

Select five of these for each round, comprised of at least one goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward. You must own 100 shares of a player to field them in a round.

SCORING ‘SKILL RATING’ POINTS

As the World Cup action unfolds, the round’s five players will bring in SR points that determine the leaderboard. This is a dynamic system that goes beyond the basics of goals (50 points) and assists (30).

A player’s score for an action is made up of Base Points plus any specific Positional Points. For example:

Actions Base Points Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Starts 10 Subbed on 5 Shots on target 10 Shots off target 0 -1 -3 Big chances missed -10 -3 -5 Big chances created 10 Offsides 0 -3 -3 Clean sheet (play 45+ mins) 0 40 30 10 Goals conceded 0 -5 -5 -3 Duels Lost 0 -3 -3 -2 -1 Each successful tackle or interception 3 Penalty saves 30 Saves from outside/inside box 3/5 Yellow/red card -10/-20

Check out the full points system here.

Furthermore, managers are able to temporarily loan an unowned player. They can contribute points, though money can’t be earned through them, and such points come with a slight penalty. Try to only do this in emergency situations.

DIVISIONS

Everyone initially competes in a Challenger division until the Round of 16 ends.

Then, you’re placed into either Elite, Diamond, Gold, Silver or Bronze, based on points total. From there until the end, fight to reach your division’s prize pool.

THE SQUAD EARNS GOLD

Like in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), player values will rise and fall depending on popularity. Right now, pre-tournament prices range between 1.00 and 6.00 Gold per share. These won’t change during the game’s first week, to allow everyone to be on a fair starting ground.

Raise money by grabbing players before they rise and selling before they drop.

As we know, a World Cup can be chaotic. Stars get injured, favourites get eliminated, and underdogs explode. Collecting Gold gives the freedom and adaptability to replace players and pounce on any breakout stars.

PRIZES

For overall winners, the $30k prize pool includes matchday experiences, VIP football packages, gaming consoles and tech bundles, signed memorabilia, merchandise and sponsor products, plus some subscription and hospitality occasions.

With that in mind, it’s worth giving Sport.Fun a try, for free.