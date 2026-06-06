Play World Cup Last Man Standing with Toshi Bet

Sponsored by Toshi Bet

With the World Cup less than a week away, plenty of football fans will be pinning up a wall chart, studying the tournament bracket and plotting their nation’s route to the final.

You can put your knowledge to the test with the free-to-enter, Last Man Standing football prediction game from Toshi Bet.

The game is simple. Each round, you pick one nation to win. Get it right and you survive. Get it wrong and you’re out. Last player standing wins.

There’s a whopping $100k prize pool up for grabs with the game running across the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup, from 11 June to 19 July.

HOW TO PLAY

Like a traditional ‘Last Man Standing’ game, players must simply pick one team to win in each round. If your team wins, you go through to the next round. If they don’t, you are out of the game.

However, once you pick a team, you are unable to select them again. You can’t back Spain or Argentina to win every game!

It pays to think ahead, back your football knowledge, and get tactical with your selections.

Head over to Toshi Bet to compete for the $100K prize pool. Geographical restrictions apply.

RULES + ROUNDS

There are 16 rounds in total, split across the group stage and knockouts. In the group stage, you need your team to win within 90 minutes.

From the Round of 32 onwards, it’s the outright winner – so extra time and penalties count.

Round One includes the opening matches of Group A, B, C and D. There are 16 teams to choose from, ranging from the well-backed Brazil and USA, to dark horses such as Switzerland and Scotland.

The group stage makes up 10 of the 16 rounds. You can only pick each team once.

When the knockouts begin, all teams unlock once again with four rounds encompassing the Round of 32, Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals.

In the Semi-Finals and Final, you can pick any nation you’ve already used and no restrictions apply.

PRIZES

The total prize pool for the competition is $100K, with just 16 correct team selections standing between you and the money.

If that wasn’t enough, each entrant goes into a draw to win an all-inclusive trip to the FIFA World Cup, including flights, accommodation and match tickets.

Stay tuned for another article next week with Fantasy Football Scout’s team tips and strategy ideas.

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE!

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