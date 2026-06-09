Last chance to play World Cup Last Man Standing

Sponsored by Toshi Bet

You can put your knowledge to the test with the free-to-enter, Last Man Standing football prediction game from Toshi Bet. With the tournament just days away, it’s your last chance to enter.

The game is simple. Each round, you pick one nation to win. Get it right and you survive. Get it wrong and you’re out. Last player standing wins.

There’s a whopping $100k prize pool up for grabs with the game running across the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup, from 11 June to 19 July.

Geographical restrictions apply. Not available to UK users.

HOW TO PLAY

Like a traditional ‘Last Man Standing’ game, players must simply pick one team to win in each round. If your team wins, you go through to the next round. If they don’t, you are out of the game.

However, once you pick a team, you are unable to select them again. You can’t back Spain or Argentina to win every game!

It pays to think ahead, back your football knowledge, and get tactical with your selections. More on that later.

Head over to Toshi Bet to compete for the $100K prize pool.

Geographical restrictions apply. Not available to UK users.

SCOUT TIPS

Focusing on nations that are tipped to do well in their group but may ultimately struggle to reach the latter stages of the tournament looks like a smart strategy.

Using our World Cup Toolkit odds widget, we have picked out some unfancied sides for you to consider.

Round 1 of the competition includes the opening matches from Group A, B, C and D. Going down this route allows you to save Brazil, one of the tournament favourites, for a later round.

Switzerland, who face Qatar, have a 78% chance of victory according to the bookies. Another side who are well-placed to beat their opening opponents are Mexico, who play South Africa. Javier Aguirre’s team are currently given a 68% chance of picking up a win.

Similarly, instead of opting for Spain against Cabo Verde or Germany versus Curacao in Round 2; you could target Uruguay who are tipped to beat Saudi Arabia (67%).

PRIZES

The total prize pool for the competition is $100K, with just 16 correct team selections standing between you and the money.

If that wasn’t enough, each entrant goes into a draw to win an all-inclusive trip to the FIFA World Cup, including flights, accommodation and match tickets.

Stay tuned for another article next week with Fantasy Football Scout’s team tips and strategy ideas.

Geographical restrictions apply. Not available to UK users.

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