World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Beware an early deadline!

11 June 2026 2 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Round 1 (aka Matchday/Gameweek 1) of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 starts today!

The advertised deadline is at 20:00 BST, which is kick-off in the Mexico v South Africa game.

As per the rules in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, this should allow Fantasy managers the chance to see the teamsheets in the Group A curtain-raiser before finalising their teams.

However…

FIFA DEADLINES: A CAUTIONARY TALE

Anyone who played FIFA World Club Cup Fantasy last summer may view the advertised deadline with a degree of suspicion.

The deadline for the opening Round of that game was scheduled for 00:00 BST on June 15.

However, managers were then locked out at 23:00 BST on June 14, an hour earlier than advertised!

The issue was then rectified from Round/Matchday 2 onwards.

It could be that FIFA, who have steadily improved its Fantasy offerings after past shambles, have remedied the Club World Cup bug for this summer.

And one user, the resourceful FPL Joe, seems to bring positive news:

Nevertheless, it’s probably worth getting those Fantasy World Cup squads ready for 19:00 BST, just in case of a repeat performance from 2025.

2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    I hope the servers go down two hours early whilst my players are on 4.9% ownership.

    Open Controls
  2. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Off to check my ownerships.

    Open Controls

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