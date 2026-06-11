World Cup friendly notes: Mendes’ fitness, Bellingham over Rogers

We saw the final (official) pre-World Cup friendlies take place last night, as England and Portugal secured morale-boosting wins over Costa Rica and Nigeria.

As ever, there were some notable takeaways for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers ahead of Round 1.

You can find Opta data from these two friendlies in our Members Area, via the links below:

ENGLAND 3-0 Costa Rica

Goals : Rice, Gordon, Watkins

: Rice, Gordon, Watkins Assist: Gordon

The game was delayed by an hour due to storms, something we should be used to after the FIFA Club World Cup.

This was complete and utter dominance from England: three goals, a clean sheet, a massive 28 shots, five big chances, 81% possession, 11 corners – this is how you play a pre-tournament friendly! A lot of big teams have failed to convince in friendlies so far, so this England performance, even against weaker opposition, was impressive. The Three Lions also only conceded one shot, too.

This was basically the first team that started this one, with an exception or two.

Pickford played behind a backline of O’Reilly, Stones, Konsa and James , although Guehi came on in the second half. You’d expect him to start over Stones. James got 63 minutes, which is a decent run-out for him.

played behind a backline of and , although came on in the second half. You’d expect him to start over Stones. James got 63 minutes, which is a decent run-out for him. Central midfield was Rice and Anderson, while Bellingham also started, and he may now have the upper hand over Rogers . Gordon started ahead of Rashford and while the latter did come on for 20 minutes, you’d think Gordon has guaranteed a start in round 1 after this performance. The Aston Villa duo of Rogers and Watkins featured in the second half and will be key off the bench in the tournament.

and while also started, and he may now have the upper hand over . started ahead of and while the latter did come on for 20 minutes, you’d think Gordon has guaranteed a start in round 1 after this performance. The Aston Villa duo of Rogers and featured in the second half and will be key off the bench in the tournament. It came out this week that Saka is not ready to play 90 minutes, which wasn’t really a shock. He’ll likely start matches but come off early, so Madueke started ahead of him here. Kane also started.

is not ready to play 90 minutes, which wasn’t really a shock. He’ll likely start matches but come off early, so started ahead of him here. also started. There are still question marks over England’s attacking squad depth. While Foden and Palmer didn’t deserve a call-up on form, they are capable of the ‘special’; that’s another debate, though. England’s issue is that a lot of their attackers don’t go into the competition in form, but maybe a change of scenery can help turn that around.

and didn’t deserve a call-up on form, they are capable of the ‘special’; that’s another debate, though. England’s issue is that a lot of their attackers don’t go into the competition in form, but maybe a change of scenery can help turn that around. Gordon was excellent, scoring a penalty (with Kane, Rashford and Toney not on the field) and assisting.

not on the field) and assisting. O’Reilly had two attempts and made a key pass, while fellow full-back James couldn’t do much. Rice and Anderson were very good. The former scored and created three key passes.

Madueke had three shots – his big chance, a sitter, hit the woodwork. A classic Madueke performance of threat but questionable end product! Bellingham supplied two key passes and had one shot, while Kane had three attempts and created two key passes but was quite quiet. Rogers was the most productive of the subs, registering two key passes and three attempts.

A great overall team performance, as Tuchel would have wanted.

England have a behind-closed-doors game against Miami FC before they face Croatia, and a lot of the second stringers will likely feature in that.

PORTUGAL 2-1 Nigeria

Goals : Neto, Conceicao

: Neto, Conceicao Assists: Dalot, Cancelo