Belgium v Egypt team news: De Ketelaere up top, De Cuyper a sub

Following Cape Verde’s superb draw with Spain, we now turn our attention to Seattle, where Belgium open their 2026 World Cup campaign with a match against Egypt.

Rudi Garcia’s men, who remained unbeaten in qualifying, have an opportunity to secure some early points in Group G, which also features Iran and New Zealand.

The game kicks off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Charles De Ketelaere is named up front for Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Garcia subsequently opts for the same XI that triumphed 5-0 over Tunisia in Belgium’s final warm-up friendly.

Nathan Ngoy, who costs only $3.7m, partners with fellow enabler Brandon Mechele at the back.

There is no place for Maxim De Cuyper, however, who is named among the substitutes.

Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are the only three Belgium players owned by more than 5% of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 squads, so beyond that, everyone qualifies for the Scouting Bonus.

Mohamed Salah is the most-owned Egyptian on show tonight, yet he’s still only in 4.4% of squads.

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush starts up top.

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne, Onana, Tielemans, Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard, De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, De Winter, Theate, Seys, De Cuyper, Vanaken, Witsel, Raskin, Lukebakio, Fernandez-Pardo, Moreira, Lukaku, Saelemaekers

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, El Fatouh, Lasheen, Attia, Salah, Ashour, Zico, Marmoush

Subs: M Alaa, El-Shenawy, Soliman, Abdelmonem, T Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Hafez, Rabia, Saber, Dunga, Hassan, Abdelkarim, Adel, Zizo, Trezeguet