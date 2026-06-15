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Belgium v Egypt team news: De Ketelaere up top, De Cuyper a sub

15 June 2026 30 comments
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Following Cape Verde’s superb draw with Spain, we now turn our attention to Seattle, where Belgium open their 2026 World Cup campaign with a match against Egypt.

Rudi Garcia’s men, who remained unbeaten in qualifying, have an opportunity to secure some early points in Group G, which also features Iran and New Zealand.

The game kicks off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Charles De Ketelaere is named up front for Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Garcia subsequently opts for the same XI that triumphed 5-0 over Tunisia in Belgium’s final warm-up friendly.

Nathan Ngoy, who costs only $3.7m, partners with fellow enabler Brandon Mechele at the back.

There is no place for Maxim De Cuyper, however, who is named among the substitutes.

Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are the only three Belgium players owned by more than 5% of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 squads, so beyond that, everyone qualifies for the Scouting Bonus.

Mohamed Salah is the most-owned Egyptian on show tonight, yet he’s still only in 4.4% of squads.

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush starts up top.

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne, Onana, Tielemans, Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard, De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, De Winter, Theate, Seys, De Cuyper, Vanaken, Witsel, Raskin, Lukebakio, Fernandez-Pardo, Moreira, Lukaku, Saelemaekers

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, El Fatouh, Lasheen, Attia, Salah, Ashour, Zico, Marmoush

Subs: M Alaa, El-Shenawy, Soliman, Abdelmonem, T Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Hafez, Rabia, Saber, Dunga, Hassan, Abdelkarim, Adel, Zizo, Trezeguet

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Happy Birthday Mo Salah!

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Last World Cup for

      Neuer
      VVD - Otamendi - Casemiro
      Salah - KdB - Modric - Neymar
      Messi - Kane - Ronaldo

      Some team that….how many goals/assists/titles between them…

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        Wouldn’t surprise me to see Kane still playing at 40

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      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        So true mate. Hats off to them!

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      3. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dzeko

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  2. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Wowza Spain failed to score against CV!

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cape Verde had more possession than Arsenal in the CL final

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Wowow

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      They used Linkedin to find their centre back in Dublin.

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  3. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Feel good for avoiding Spain players.

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  4. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Savage goal!

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What you get for starting Castagne

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      More tan Castagne at fault there. Centre backs were nowhere. Meunier showing his age being too slow to get to the scorer.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Meh De Cuyper owner so just upset

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I have Meunier sure !

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  6. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is it for real that I can't change to Mbappe captain because he is my vice captain?

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Ah I figured it out. Change VC first. Might mean you gotta make a sub first. Worth knowing and getting, which I now do

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        You can change VC to one of your 11 that hasn't played.

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yeah, which means I won't be able to captain my final captain choice, Diaz, as there will be no one left who hasn't played to VC. Amateur mistake I guess

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Bit shite considering that the VC is not even in play after you make any change during the round. It should disappear if it doesn't exist, rather than blocking me!

            Though I don't see why the VC couldn't still be in effect if the new captain doesn't start, but I don't make the rules. I only get screwed by them

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          2. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Should be okay. I can sub in Nyland to VC if he starts. I'd maybe even have to do it if he doesn't. Don't panic, everyone

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      2. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        So, put VC on a player you aren't going to captain so you aren't stuck trying to captain your last player of the MD with no one left to swap the VC to.

        Welcome to the game, Deulofail!

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ah here. It's bad enough watching a game at 2 in the morning without trying to process that 😉

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Change him to another vice captain him. Then you can captain him.

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    3. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      just now

      So what happens if you had, say, Bruno and Diaz as your final 2 players in the GW. Can you seriously not change captain from Bruno to Diaz if Diaz was vice?

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  7. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Belgian players don't look as robust as their Egyptian opponents.

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  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Why does Micah Richards shout when he's talking? Terrible pundit. Offers nothing.

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    So VAR will overturn a corner awarded in error, but not a corner incorrectly given as a goal kick? What a dumbass rule. 🙄

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Doku did well to dive through a narrow gap between two defenders, without touching either of them. 😆

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I love a slo mo dive. So embarrassing!

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