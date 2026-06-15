Saudi Arabia v Uruguay team news: Muslera starts, no Araujo

Uruguay get their tournament underway in Miami on Monday, when they face Saudi Arabia at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men opted not to play any World Cup warm-up matches, although they did secure a draw against England in a friendly earlier this year.

As for Saudi Arabia, a narrow defeat to Ecuador was followed by a win over Puerto Rico and a draw with Senegal in the build-up to the World Cup.

Kick-off is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

After much debate, Fernando Muslera gets the nod over Sergio Rochet between the posts for Uruguay. The latter is owned by 3.8% of Fantasy squads.

Sebastian Caceres partners Mathias Olivera at the back, with Ronald Araujo out injured and Jose Gimenez on the bench.

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde is deployed as a right midfielder.

Further forward, Federico Vinas joins Darwin Nunez up top in a 4-4-1-1.

While Valverde won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus, no other player on show tonight is above the 5% ownership mark.

Led by captain Salem Al Dawsari, it looks like Saudi Arabia will line up in a 4-4-2 formation.

LINE-UPS

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al Amri, Al Harbi, Al Shamat, Kanno, Al Khaibari, S Al Dawsari, Al Juwayr, Al Brikan

Subs: Al Kassar, Al Aqidi, Majrashi, Washl, Lajami, Kadish, Thikri, Al Johani, Al Hejji, Yahya, N Al Dawsari, Mandash, Al Hamddan, Al Ghannam, Al Shehri

Uruguay XI: Muslera, Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo, Darwin, Vinas

Subs: Aguirre, Bueno, Canobbio, de la Cruz, Gimenez, Martinez, Mele, Pellistri, Piquerez, Rochet, Rodriguez, Sanabria, Zalazar