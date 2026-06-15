Dugout Discussion

Spain v Cape Verde team news: Yamal + Williams subs

15 June 2026 64 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Much-fancied Spain get their World Cup campaign underway on Monday, when they face Cape Verde.

La Roja are considered one of the favourites to win this tournament, so they should, in theory, find it relatively easy to overcome the World Cup newcomers.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are only fit enough for the bench after injury.

With an ownership of nearly 40%, Yamal is the fourth most-owned player in World Cup Fantasy.

Spain’s two other most-owned players, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal, are both included in Luis de la Fuente’s starting line-up.

Unai Simon is preferred to David Raya in goal, while Marcos Llorente gets the nod over Pedro Porro at right-back.

No Cape Verde player features in more than 0.6% of Fantasy squads.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Torres, Gavi, Oyarzabal

Subs: Raya, J Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, E Garcia, Porro, Merino, Baena, Zubimendi, Olmo, Pino, Williams, Yamal, Munoz, Iglesias

Cape Verde XI: Vozinha, Moreira, Lopes, Borges, S Cabral, K Pina, L Duarte, Mendes, Monteiro, J Cabral, Livramento

Subs: Rosa, dos Santos, Stopira, Costa, W Pina, Pires, Paulo, D Duarte, Y Semedo, Arcanjo, Benchimol, Rodrigues, W Semedo, da Costa, Varela

64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Looks like Yamal will be the first player I'll be swapping out to the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      He might come on and do bits, you never know!

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    No Porro 😮

    Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Laporte(c) for the haha

    Open Controls
  4. El Muñeco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Swap 9 points for Oyazerbal?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm sticking, missed out on Havertz yesterday though.

      Open Controls
  5. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Clive Tyldesley must have done something bad to someone at ITV to be removed in favour of Sam Matterface

    Matterface is horrendous

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Do you remember Dougie Donnelly & Hazel Irvine?

      Ruined the game in Scotland for many years…

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Let's go Oyarzabal!

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      At least 2 goals

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Got 0-0 written all over it

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        No urgency from Spain yet. If you compare to Germany yesterday for example.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yes, looks like they're targeting 1-0 or 2-0

          Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          50 mins ago

          Need a CV goal to kick Spain up the backside…

          Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Shite pass from Torres and shite first touch from Oya

    Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Oh fck off! Would've been perfect -_-

    Open Controls
  9. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Spain making it look like they’re playing Argentina. Pedestrian to say the least.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Despise the way they play.. pass, pass, pass, is that a opening for a shot? I'll better pass...

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        True that

        Open Controls
      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        They have been like this from always i think

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          As far as I can remember, they starting playing like this when Pep took over Barcelona.

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            Tika taka
            It was there from before Pep but he took that to new "heights"

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Shiti sata.

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Lol

                Open Controls
  10. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    What a header, unfortunate

    Open Controls
  11. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Woo wee! Cape Verde says 'no way, José!'

    Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    HT 0-0 lol…

    Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Match as boring as la liga. Well done! Cabo verde

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think cabo verde is staying in their limits, compared to Curacao, and other difference is the goalie

      Open Controls
  14. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Loving the performance of Capo Verde's 40-year-old keeper Vozinha! Get in, old man!

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      True
      He's playing a fatherly role, saviour of the family
      I like him when he gets angry like a typical father lol

      Open Controls
  15. WibblesTeam
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any MD2 wildcard suggestions? I just rage deleted my team over forgetting to change captain to Oyarzabal and now I need to wildcard to fix it

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Haha

      Open Controls
  16. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Am I the only one who came to know through this world cup only that curacao and cabo verde are some countries

    Open Controls
    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Definitely not

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        That's reassuring
        I had a funny story about Belize as well, which i never heard before i had an interesting encounter
        This was a few years back, I used to give early Sunday mornings free walking tours around the heritage town of my city, Karachi, Pakistan, through couch surfing
        A guy attended it, looked like a local, he was there even before I reached the venue
        He could also speak Urdu, our language in Pakistan, but not fluently
        I asked him where he was from, he said Belize
        First I thought it was some village outside the city, lol
        Then I realised it could be something else, he told me it is a country near Mexico, other side of the globe
        I was still puzzled, mostly because he could speak urdu
        So he told me that his grandparents actually belonged to Sindh (a province in Pakistan) and migrated to Belize during the 1947 partition to Belize, being Hindus, along with 50+ families, and made a small communing in Belize which still exists out there

        Open Controls
  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    I feel that the BBC and ITV really need to shake things up a bit and give someone else a chance. Always the same commentators, co-commentators and pundits in the studio. So bored of listening to Lee Dixon and Ian Wright.

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you had US commentators, you would know how lucky you are lol!

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  18. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Welp, Oyarzabal has been a bust so far...

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep, my Captain!

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I switched him for Jimenez just before the tournament started, feeling good so far

      Open Controls
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Has he even touched the ball?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Badly

        Open Controls
  19. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Cape verde Caoch knows the Fantasy rules.
    Waits 60 mins before making the subs.

    Open Controls
  20. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    What happened to all the good Spanish strikers

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      they are on my squad

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol…

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      They all wanted to be the next Iniesta or Fabregas

      Open Controls
  21. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Population of Spain 47.9 million
    Population of Cabo Verde 529,630

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Heard just now on commentary that Spain has 2x more registered football players (around 1 milion) than Cabo Verde has people in the country. What a stat!

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wow, that is mad!

        Open Controls
  22. EmreCan Hustle
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Huge ROAR for Merino!

    What a superstar!

    Open Controls
  23. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    These drinks breaks are handy for getting another can from the fridge
    Without missing any of the action
    Although I use the word "action" very lightly in this game so far

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      No cool box by the lazy boy? Rookie….

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If I was single yes

        Open Controls
  24. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Laporte scouting bonus get IN

    Open Controls
  25. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    13 mins ago

    Spain is K@k

    Open Controls
  26. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    If Spain draw this, they win the WC, slow burn style…

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      In danger of not winning the group
      Would coming second in the group give them a potential easier side of the knockout draw ?

      Open Controls
  27. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hooooold, Cape Verde!!!!

    Open Controls
  28. SM001
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    POOPurella

    Open Controls
  29. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Football without Goals is just like Love without ....................

    Open Controls
    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's called marriage

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.