Spain v Cape Verde team news: Yamal + Williams subs

Much-fancied Spain get their World Cup campaign underway on Monday, when they face Cape Verde.

La Roja are considered one of the favourites to win this tournament, so they should, in theory, find it relatively easy to overcome the World Cup newcomers.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are only fit enough for the bench after injury.

With an ownership of nearly 40%, Yamal is the fourth most-owned player in World Cup Fantasy.

Spain’s two other most-owned players, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal, are both included in Luis de la Fuente’s starting line-up.

Unai Simon is preferred to David Raya in goal, while Marcos Llorente gets the nod over Pedro Porro at right-back.

No Cape Verde player features in more than 0.6% of Fantasy squads.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Torres, Gavi, Oyarzabal

Subs: Raya, J Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, E Garcia, Porro, Merino, Baena, Zubimendi, Olmo, Pino, Williams, Yamal, Munoz, Iglesias

Cape Verde XI: Vozinha, Moreira, Lopes, Borges, S Cabral, K Pina, L Duarte, Mendes, Monteiro, J Cabral, Livramento

Subs: Rosa, dos Santos, Stopira, Costa, W Pina, Pires, Paulo, D Duarte, Y Semedo, Arcanjo, Benchimol, Rodrigues, W Semedo, da Costa, Varela