What are the yellow card suspension rules in the FIFA World Cup?

As is the case in many international tournaments, picking up two yellow cards in the FIFA World Cup can mean a suspension for players.

In this article, we detail all you need to know.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR YELLOW CARD SUSPENSIONS IN THE WORLD CUP?

The good news is that bookings are wiped not once but twice after a certain point:

After the completion of the group stage After the completion of the quarter-finals

It effectively means that players just have to avoid picking up two bookings in these designated three-match periods.

Thanks to the above thresholds, no player will miss the World Cup final for yellow card accumulation.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU *DO* PICK UP TWO BOOKINGS?

If a player is booked twice in the group stage, or booked twice across the first three knockout rounds (Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals), they’ll have to serve a one-match ban.

WHAT ARE THE RULES AROUND RED CARD SUSPENSIONS?

Receiving a red card carries a one-match ban as a minimum.

However, FIFA may extend suspensions for serious offences, such as violent conduct or serious foul play.