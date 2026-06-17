Argentina v Algeria team news: Messi set to appear in his sixth World Cup

If the World Cup was decided alphabetically, this would be the final.

Argentina, World Cup winners in Qatar four years ago, take on Algeria in Kansas.

The two countries have met once before, back in 2007, Argentina’s final friendly before that summer’s Copa America. The match, played at the Camp Nou, saw a young Lionel Messi ($10.0m) score twice in a 4-3 win, including this goal assisted by one of his idols, Pablo Aimar.

Back to the present day and Lionel Scaloni’s side head into the tournament after winning each of their five friendlies since topping the CONMEBOL qualification table.

If they can successfully defend their title, Argentina will become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to register back-to-back triumphs.

As for Algeria, they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the AFCON quarter-finals last January but have followed that up with three wins and a draw in their subsequent four matches.

That included a moral-boosting 4-0 win over Bolivia and a 1-0 win against the Netherlands earlier this month.

Kick-off is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

In addition to Messi, Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m), Julian Alvarez ($8.6m), and Cristian Romero ($4.9m) are all owned by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy teams. Of the popular quartet, only Alvarez fails to make starting XI.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez ($8.8m) is favoured over the Atletico Madrid striker.

And a third Martinez, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez ($4.6m) partners Romero at the back.

Enzo Fernandez ($7.5m), fresh from his best-ever FPL campaign in which he produced 15 attacking returns, takes his place in midfield alongside Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m).

DefCon magnet Marcos Senesi ($4.7m) warms the bench.

Current Manchester City player Rayan Air-Nouri ($4.7m) starts but former Man City player, 35-year-old Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m), is named among the subs.

Mohamed Amoura ($6.2m), the top-scorer in CAF qualification with 10 goals, takes his customary position on the left wing.

And the son of former World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, Luca ($3.8m), lines up in goal.

LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada

Subs: J. Musso, G. Rulli, M. Senesi, N. Tagliafico, L. Paredes, V. Barco, J. Alvarez, G. Lo Celso, E. Palacios, N. Gonzalez, G. Simeone, N. Paz, N. Otamendi, J. Lopez, N. Molina

Algeria XI: Luca Zidane, Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Anis Hadj Moussa, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Farès Chaïbi, Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri

Subs: M. Mastil, O. Benbot, A. Abada, M. Tougai, Z. Belaid, R. Zerrouki, R. Mahrez, H. Aouar, A. Benbouali, J. Hadjam, M. Amoura, A. Boulbina, Y. Titraoui, F. Ghedjemis, S. Chergui