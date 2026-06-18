Canada v Qatar team news: Davies a sub, Larin starts

After a 4-1 win for Switzerland over Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier, the day’s other Group B fixture sees Canada face Qatar.

Kick-off in Vancouver is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Alphonso Davies is named on the bench for Canada.

Jesse Marsch had indicated in his press conference that Davies would be available, and he’ll surely find his way onto the pitch at some point.

There are two changes to the Canada line-up from Round 1.

Cyle Larin, who stepped off the bench to score last week, comes in for Tani Oluwaseyi.

The other alteration sees Ali Ahmed start over Hull City’s Liam Millar.

“We thought Cyle [Larin] could be a good match up against Qatar. We’re going to need a big presence in the box. This is set up to be a game where he and Jonathan [David] can both find goals. “When Moise Bombito and Alphonso Davies are 100% you use them in every scenario, but it’s nice to have them both available for this one.” – Jesse Marsch

Maxime Crepeau, owned by 4.7% of managers, continues in between the sticks.

As for Qatar, Julen Lopetegui goes with the same team that started against Switzerland in Round 1.

No player on show tonight has ownership greater than 5%.

LINE-UPS

Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquoi, Ahmed, J David, Larin

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Waterman, Bombito, Davies, Sigur, Choiniere, Millar, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Saliba, Oluwaseyi, P David, Nelson

Qatar XI: Abunada, Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, El Amin, Gaber, Madibo, Laye, Junior, Afif, Abdurisag

Subs: Zakaria, Barsham, Al Hussain, Mendes, Al Brake, Al Mannai, Boudiaf, Hatem, Fathy, Al Haydos, Al Ganehi, Jamshid, Alaa, Muntari, Ali