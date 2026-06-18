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Czechia v South Africa team news: Sulc a sub, eight changes in all

18 June 2026 14 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The second round of World Cup group matches – aka Round 2 of the FIFA Fantasy game – commences with Czechia v South Africa.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides lost their opening group games, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the respective managers have rung the changes.

There are eight in all: five for Czechia, three for South Africa.

Miroslav Koubek’s alterations see Stepan Chaloupek ($3.5m), Tomas Soucek ($5.6m), Jaroslav Zeleny ($3.9m), Lukas Provod ($5.9m) and Pavel Sulc ($5.9m) make way.

Tomas Holes ($3.9m), Michal Sadilek ($5.6m), Vladimir Darida ($5.3m), Lukas Cerv ($5.3m) and Adam Hlozek ($6.5m) come into the side.

One of South Africa’s changes is enforced due to the red card received by Yaya Sithole ($5.1m) in Round 1.

Nkosinathi Sibisi ($3.6m) and Lyle Foster ($5.4m) drop to the bench, with Thalente Mbatha ($4.9m), Thapelo Maseko ($4.2m) and Oswin Appollis ($4.9m) coming in. 

LINE-UPS

Czechia XI: Kovar, Hranac, Holes, Krejci, Coufal, Sadilek, Darida, Cerv, Sojka, Hlozek, Schick.

Subs: Chaloupek, Chory, Chytil, Doudera, Hornicek, Kuchta, Provod, Sochurek, Soucek, Stanek, Visinksy, Zeleny, Zima, Sulc.

South Africa XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams, Maseko, Rayners, Appollis. 

Subs: Chaine, Cross, Foster, Goss, Kabini, Makgopa, Makhanya, Mataludi, Mofokeng, Moremi, Ndamane, Sebelebele, Sibisi.

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Dest likely to play the next two games at RW?

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    1. That Fantasy Guy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      hopefully

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  2. That Fantasy Guy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Locked in WC team for MD2:

    Beach - Shobeir

    Coufal - Cucurella - Dest - Hakimi - Theo Hernández

    Salah - De Bruyne - Raphina - Vini jnr - B Fernandes

    Oyarzabal - Enner Valencia - Mbappe

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    1. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      How are you going to deal with potential rotation in MD3?

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    2. nonaynever
      • 10 Years
      just now

      We share 9. I hava Musliera, Ngoy, Kimmich, Wirtz, Olise & Havertz & to your Beach, Cucurella, Hakimi, Salah, KDB & Valencia. Good Luck

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    I picked Rice. Just needed the England coverage

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  4. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Quickest goal so far. Czech lead in five minutes.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sadilek

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    South Africa CS busted.
    3 dozen owners in the mud.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Get a substitution out of the way early.

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      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Ha ha ha.

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sojk(a) on that assist.

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  7. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Coufal CS almost busted

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