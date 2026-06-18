Czechia v South Africa team news: Sulc a sub, eight changes in all

The second round of World Cup group matches – aka Round 2 of the FIFA Fantasy game – commences with Czechia v South Africa.

Kick-off at the Atlanta Stadium is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides lost their opening group games, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the respective managers have rung the changes.

There are eight in all: five for Czechia, three for South Africa.

Miroslav Koubek’s alterations see Stepan Chaloupek ($3.5m), Tomas Soucek ($5.6m), Jaroslav Zeleny ($3.9m), Lukas Provod ($5.9m) and Pavel Sulc ($5.9m) make way.

Tomas Holes ($3.9m), Michal Sadilek ($5.6m), Vladimir Darida ($5.3m), Lukas Cerv ($5.3m) and Adam Hlozek ($6.5m) come into the side.

One of South Africa’s changes is enforced due to the red card received by Yaya Sithole ($5.1m) in Round 1.

Nkosinathi Sibisi ($3.6m) and Lyle Foster ($5.4m) drop to the bench, with Thalente Mbatha ($4.9m), Thapelo Maseko ($4.2m) and Oswin Appollis ($4.9m) coming in.

LINE-UPS

Czechia XI: Kovar, Hranac, Holes, Krejci, Coufal, Sadilek, Darida, Cerv, Sojka, Hlozek, Schick.

Subs: Chaloupek, Chory, Chytil, Doudera, Hornicek, Kuchta, Provod, Sochurek, Soucek, Stanek, Visinksy, Zeleny, Zima, Sulc.

South Africa XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams, Maseko, Rayners, Appollis.

Subs: Chaine, Cross, Foster, Goss, Kabini, Makgopa, Makhanya, Mataludi, Mofokeng, Moremi, Ndamane, Sebelebele, Sibisi.