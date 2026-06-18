Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

We have predicted the Round 2 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your fantasy teams.
We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Thursday 18 June.
They may be fine-tuned further the closer to the deadline.
The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Czechia
Group B
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
Paraguay
Australia
Turkiye
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L