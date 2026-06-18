World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

18 June 2026 31 comments
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We have predicted the Round 2 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Thursday 18 June.

They may be fine-tuned further the closer to the deadline.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    I think I'm going to go with the round 2 wildcard option as per the other article. Gambled on Rochet who has to go and a fair few others of mine have bad fixtures so going to try that and go quite heavy on Spain, Brazil etc

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  2. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is it too aggressive to do -3:
    Haaland -> Mbappe
    Bruno F -> Vini
    Wirtz -> Nakamura
    Kane 12th man?

    Gives me Mbappe Vini Raphinha Oyarz Kane Havertz Diaz for captain options

    Feels like Bruno F is dead weight and i should be aggressive to fit Vini

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I don't think Vini is that important. Bruno still has Uzbekistan as his next game. Wouldn't do it personally.

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Do we need to make transfers before R2 starts? And we have two FTs correct?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      And what priorities should I consider here:

      Verbruggan - Pickford
      Cucurella - Kimmich - Gabriel - Pacho - Munoz
      Bruno - Wirtz - Olise - Doku* - McGinn
      Ronaldo* - Oyarzabal* - Havertz

      * are the priorities out, correct? Who in?

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      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I would WC out 7/8 of your attack (Olise excepted) and take some funds out of defence/GKs

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          32 mins ago

          Many thanks Mentaculus, don’t really have time to sort a WC (was planning for next round) - any thoughts on 2 x FTs?

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          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Ronaldo - Mbappe. If you can't get anyone decent for McGinn (haven't checked price) maybe Wirtz/Doku - Saibari/B.Diaz?

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            1. Jafooli
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              Many thanks again, much appreciated

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'd WC that team sadly. You gambled wrongly on Portugal and the money spread is all wrong with way too much in defense imo.

        You need your money for a big frontline of Mbappe, Kane, Messi imo.

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Cheers Camzy, will consider, many thanks

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  4. SM001
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Will there as much rotation in MD 3 as we think given there is nearly a week between games for teams/players? Seriously considering wildcarding this matchday.

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  5. The Pep Revolution
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?

    Rangel Vargas
    Kimmich Cucu Inacio Ryerson Elvedi
    Bruno Olise Raphina Wirtz JRod
    Mbappe Oyarzabal Havertz

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    1. The Pep Revolution
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I am thinking there are a few on my team I could do with moving out so maybe now is a good time for the WC?

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      1. Ciro Di Marzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Who would you look to move out? The team looks good to me, maybe JRod and Inacio need replaced but other than that it’s good players with good fixtures.

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        1. The Pep Revolution
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Maybe it's too knee jerky but Oyarzabal and Bruno?
          Kane and someone else in

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    2. deyell
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      no. sub out Inacio and JRod and it is good

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I think it's fine. Maybe a -3 and it's g2g. For me priority would be to buy a big fwd for Havertz.

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  6. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Does this team need a WC?

    Rangel
    Ryerson Cucurella Kimmich Vasquez
    Bruno Sane Wirtz
    Haaland Mbappe Oyarzabal

    Vargas Mendes Sabitzer Rodriguez

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    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Doesn't really need it if you have a strong preference for WC3, but options are a bit limited if replacing 2 of Sane/Sabitzer/Wirtz (can't really get Olise/Vini/Yamal easily). Also seems like maybe Portugal aren't quite as good a sum of their parts as I'd expected, but that might be slightly kneejerk (not sure)

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Seeing Olise move into the 6 for a chunk of the game was disconcerting. I dont know why Deschamps did it! Hopefully he wont do it again.

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  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Coufal or Riad?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Coufal more attacking, Riad for CS. Coufal has Mexico next week, Riad has Haiti.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Analysed it perfectly mate. So who would you get? 🙂

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  8. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What to do here? I have 1,4mil in bank and 12th man.

    Galindez Vargas
    Hincapie Widmer Mendes Dumfries Ryerson
    Wirtz Sane Olise Bruno JRod
    Oyarzabal Haaland Embolo

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  9. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    12th man?

    a) Kane
    B) Messi
    C) Haaland
    D) Other

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Kane and reason being that England play so late that you'll likely have a captain locked earlier already. Messi I think was flattered by two keeper mistakes for 2 of the goals, he could do great ofc but I'd be inclined to gamble against it - Austria aren't as bad as Algeria. Haaland fixture is meh. Senegal are a decent team.

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  10. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anyone know anything proper about these cheap Japan mids? I've got 6.3 to spend and am leaning Summerville (agianst Sweden) currently, but one of those guys could be an option too

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    1. Kroenius
        just now

        I like Junya Ito,but that's mostly cuz I've actually watched him twice this year cuz he's at Genk. He was a lot better 21/22 at Genk then this season imo. Pre-tournament I would've said Maeda cuz he plays CF/10 role but he was mid against the Netherlands. I'm also struggling to decide what to do myself.
        Planning on an M3 Wildcard and 12th men previous round on Haaland :112 pts
        Kobel/Galindez
        Dest/Kimmich/Coufal/Kadioglu/Dumfries
        Xhaka/McTominay/Bruno/Luis Diaz/Doku
        Nunez/Messi/Kane
        2,9mil left
        A: Messi + McTominay -> Mbappe/Raphinha
        B: Nunez + McTominay -> Mbappe/Japan Mid
        C McTominay + Xhaka -> Vinicius/Japan Mid
        D Nunez + McTominay + Xhaka -> Mbappe + Vini + Japan mid (-3)
        E McTominay + Messi -> Salah + Cunha

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Any defenders that take penalties?

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Kimmich and Doan have a small chance, thats about it.

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