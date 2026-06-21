World Cup Fantasy: Room heroics + Valencia wasteful

Ecuador dominated from start to finish but somehow failed to find a breakthrough as Curaçao held on for a famous 0-0 draw.

The South Americans created chance after chance, only to be denied by a sensational goalkeeping display and a mixture of missed opportunities, whilst Curaçao showed tremendous resilience to claim a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup point.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ECUADOR 0-0 CURACAO

Chances created bonus: Yeboah

Yeboah Shots on target bonus: Valencia, Plata

Valencia, Plata Top points scorers: Room (14), Brenet (9), Floranus (9), Estupinan (9), Obispo (9), Fonville (9), Hincapie (9), Pacho (9)

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SCOUT NOTES