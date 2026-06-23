Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups

We’ll be predicting the Round 3 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your Fantasy teams.
We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Wednesday 24 June.
These are still at the early provisional stage and will be fine-tuned further closer to the deadline. Groups J-L are soon to be added, too.
The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Czechia
Group B
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
USA
Paraguay
Australia
Turkiye
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I