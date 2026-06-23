Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups

We’ll be predicting the Round 3 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your Fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Wednesday 24 June.

These are still at the early provisional stage and will be fine-tuned further closer to the deadline. Groups J-L are soon to be added, too.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

USA

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway