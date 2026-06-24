World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams

24 June 2026 0 comments
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We have predicted the Round 3 line-ups for all 48 competing nations in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to hopefully help you make decisions within your fantasy teams.

We’ve updated these as of the afternoon of Wednesday 24 June.

They may be fine-tuned further the closer to the deadline.

The graphics we’ve used come from Lineup11.

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

USA

Paraguay

Australia

Turkiye

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 25

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams 29

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

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