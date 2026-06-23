World Cup Fantasy: France qualify – but rotation may be on ice

France are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup after a fairly comfortable 3-0 win over Iraq on Monday.

Top spot is not yet assured for Les Bleus, however, so there is still something at stake in their Round 3 clash with Norway.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

FRANCE 3-0 IRAQ

Goals : Mbappe x2, Dembele

: Mbappe x2, Dembele Assists : Olise x2, Dembele

: Olise x2, Dembele Shot on target bonus : Mbappe

: Mbappe Tackle bonus : Kone | Ismael, Iqbal

: Kone | Ismael, Iqbal Top points scorers: Mbappe (13), Dembele (12), Olise, Upamecano, Digne (all 9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

There were parallels to Round 1 in both nations’ performances. It was a slow-burner of a display from France who, as was the case against Senegal, faced a low block and struggled to create tonnes of gilt-edged chances in the first half. As happened in their previous game, however, they turned on the class and pulled away after the interval. Iraq, like they did against Norway, offered admirable initial resistance and competed well before running out of steam. They also shot themselves in the foot for the second game running, with their goalkeeper gifting the opposition a goal.

While Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) struggled before his brace against Senegal, there was no such toiling here. The swagger had returned, with some brilliant twinkle-toed runs nearly resulting in two wonderful goals (one for him, one for Michael Olise ($9.5m), who hit the bar). Mbappe smashed in France’s opener from distance before pouncing on that aforementioned ‘keeper gaffe to make it 2-0, and other returns could easily have followed. He had a game-high eight shots, indeed, with some wild lashes off-target the only criticism of his performance.

($10.5m) struggled before his brace against Senegal, there was no such toiling here. The swagger had returned, with some brilliant twinkle-toed runs nearly resulting in two wonderful goals (one for him, one for ($9.5m), who hit the bar). Mbappe smashed in France’s opener from distance before pouncing on that aforementioned ‘keeper gaffe to make it 2-0, and other returns could easily have followed. He had a game-high eight shots, indeed, with some wild lashes off-target the only criticism of his performance. Olise was sublime again, too, assisting twice and hitting the woodwork, but what was much improved was the performance of Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m). There have been some question marks over his role in the side but he responded well here, teeing up Mbappe for his second, then opening his own account following a pass from Olise. Dembele finished with four shots and three key passes, coming off with Olise midway through the second half in what looked like an energy-preserving move for Round 3.

“There’s no problem with [Dembele’s form]. He has had to readjust to a system in which he doesn’t play all year round [because of injury]. “I don’t have any doubts as long as Ousmane feels good physically.” – Didier Deschamps

Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) replaced Desire Doue ($7.5m) in one of three line-up changes made by Didier Deschamps but was the quietest of the front four. Lucas Digne ($5.0m) and Manu Kone ($6.1m) also came in for Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) and Theo Hernandez ($5.0m), with Tchouameni suffering from “discomfort” in training – but Deschamps said he would have rotated him regardless.

“When I make changes, I hope that those who start are all good. But that doesn’t mean that the others weren’t good. It’s also about being able to distribute playing time. “The important thing is that the one who starts is good and the one who comes on is good too. So, it’s good with the number of attacking players [we have], even if I can’t bring them all on.” – Didier Deschamps on his three changes

France are now through to the knockout stages but, crucially, top spot is still up for grabs. Finishing first will be the difference between meeting a third-place team in the Round of 32 and (very likely) facing Cote d’Ivoire, who have caused problems to Ecuador and Germany in the group stage. That’s why rotation (beyond the handful Deschamps usually makes from game to game) seems less likely than it does with, say, Germany and Argentina, who are assured of first place in their groups.

“Even before starting this one, I suspected that the third game would be decisive for the final standings in this group. “Anyway, the goal will be to get the best possible place, first place, because this Norwegian team is a very, very good team. They proved it in the qualifying phase and continue to confirm it.” – Didier Deschamps