Group B team news: Dzeko + Manzambi start, Dedic a sub

It’s all to play for in Group B tonight, with all four nations in the mix to qualify for the round of 32.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar and Switzerland v Canada get underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Bosnia’s starting XI shows four changes from Round 2, with Amar Dedic, Amar Memic and Benjamin Tahirovic dropping to the bench and the suspended Tarik Muharemovic missing out.

Stjepan Radeljic, Arjan Malic, Ivan Basic and Esmir Bajraktarevic replace that quartet.

Qatar boss Julen Lopetegui has also made four alterations.

Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo (both suspended), Ayoub Al Oui and Yusuf Abdurisag make way as Sultan Al Brake, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathy and Hassan Al Haydos are promoted to the line-up.

As for the other match, Switzerland make four changes from the side that beat Bosnia.

Luca Jaquez, Djibril Sow, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas are in for Silvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye.

There are two changes to the Canada side following their 6-0 victory over Qatar.

Both come in midfield, as Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan Saliba replace Stephen Eustaquio and the injured Ismael Kone.

Alphonso Davies is still only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s Group B fixtures:

LINE-UPS

Bosnia and Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Redeljic, Katic, Malic, Kolasinac, Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Tahirovic, Dedic, Gigovic, Bazdar, Jurkas, Memic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Zlomislic, Tabakovic, Lukic, Mahmic

Qatar XI: Abunada, Miguel, Khoukhi, Laye, El Brake, Gaber, Fathy, Boudiaf, Al Haydos, Junior, Afif

Subs: Mendes, Hayem, Alaa, Muntari, Al Oui, Abdurisag, Al Ganehi, Ali, Zakaria, Barsham, Tahsin Mohammed, Al Hussain, Al Manai

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Manzambi, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Subs: Widmer, Zakaria, Ndoye, Mvogo, Jashari, Fassnacht, Comert, Okafor, Aebischer, Keller, Rieder, Amdouni, Amenda, Itten

Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Choiniere, Saliba, Ahmed, David, Larin

Subs: St Clair, Waterman, Eustaquio, Millar, Oluwaseyi, Shaffelburg, Bombito, Goodman, Davies, Osorio, Sigur, David, Nelson