Dugout Discussion

Group B team news: Dzeko + Manzambi start, Dedic a sub

24 June 2026 57 comments
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It’s all to play for in Group B tonight, with all four nations in the mix to qualify for the round of 32.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar and Switzerland v Canada get underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Bosnia’s starting XI shows four changes from Round 2, with Amar Dedic, Amar Memic and Benjamin Tahirovic dropping to the bench and the suspended Tarik Muharemovic missing out.

Stjepan Radeljic, Arjan Malic, Ivan Basic and Esmir Bajraktarevic replace that quartet.

Qatar boss Julen Lopetegui has also made four alterations.

Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo (both suspended), Ayoub Al Oui and Yusuf Abdurisag make way as Sultan Al Brake, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathy and Hassan Al Haydos are promoted to the line-up.

As for the other match, Switzerland make four changes from the side that beat Bosnia.

Luca Jaquez, Djibril Sow, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas are in for Silvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder and Dan Ndoye.

There are two changes to the Canada side following their 6-0 victory over Qatar.

Both come in midfield, as Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan Saliba replace Stephen Eustaquio and the injured Ismael Kone.

Alphonso Davies is still only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s Group B fixtures:

Group B team news: Dzeko + Manzambi start, Dedic benched

LINE-UPS

Bosnia and Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Redeljic, Katic, Malic, Kolasinac, Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Tahirovic, Dedic, Gigovic, Bazdar, Jurkas, Memic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Zlomislic, Tabakovic, Lukic, Mahmic

Qatar XI: Abunada, Miguel, Khoukhi, Laye, El Brake, Gaber, Fathy, Boudiaf, Al Haydos, Junior, Afif

Subs: Mendes, Hayem, Alaa, Muntari, Al Oui, Abdurisag, Al Ganehi, Ali, Zakaria, Barsham, Tahsin Mohammed, Al Hussain, Al Manai

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Manzambi, Sow, Vargas, Embolo

Subs: Widmer, Zakaria, Ndoye, Mvogo, Jashari, Fassnacht, Comert, Okafor, Aebischer, Keller, Rieder, Amdouni, Amenda, Itten

Canada XI: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Choiniere, Saliba, Ahmed, David, Larin

Subs: St Clair, Waterman, Eustaquio, Millar, Oluwaseyi, Shaffelburg, Bombito, Goodman, Davies, Osorio, Sigur, David, Nelson

57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    New article:

    A) Messi and Mazraoui
    B) Diomande and Hakimi

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

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    2. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      B

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      A easy

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    5. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A - gotta target that Jordan fixture

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  2. daniscouts
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Which one?

      A: (OUT) Ueda + L.Diaz + Ordonez + Vuskovic - (IN) Sarr + Summerville + Dumfries + De Cuyper
      B: (OUT) Ueda + Vini Jr. + Ordonez + Vuskovic - (IN) Gakpo + Mane + Dumfries + Masuaku
      C: (OUT) Ueda + Guler + Ordonez + Vuskovic - (IN) Gakpo + Kessie + Katic + Doue

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    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A. Brobbey for explosiveness & scouting bonus
      B. Gakpo for safety

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

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    • FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Any thoughts on these, if price is no issue?

      A) B. Diaz
      B) KDB
      C) Doku

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        B) especially if you have Saibari

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        1. FPL Emu
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, could be an idea, given I have Hakimi as well.

          Why KDB over Doku though? Doku flying high becoming a father, and is quite a bit more advanced than KDB?

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Doku has been sick lately

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    • Lucky Z
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A. Gakpo 12th Player
      B. Vini 12th Player
      C. Save for play off

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        C

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A is juicy

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    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Best Belgian option?

      A. KDB
      B. Doku
      C. Trossard

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    • Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Messi or Mbappe

      Brobbey or Gakpo please guys?

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Messi
        Brobbey

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        1. Bobbyg1
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

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      2. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Messi Gakpo easy

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    • Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Salah or Lamine Yamal? Thanks.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ive gone Yamal at moment but may change to Salah though

        Sorry not much help there

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      2. FPL Emu
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I went Salah

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      3. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lamine

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    • FPL Emu
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Agh, I so want to get Kolasinac in. But it would mean having to sacrifice De Kuyper, O'reilly or Dumfries (double defence). Very hard.

      Kolasinac gets the scouting bonus and is on the starting team sheet though. Is he a better expected value pick than for example O'reilly?

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think so yes

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        1. FPL Emu
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah ... could be.

          Any thoughts who is better to sacrifice out of De Kuyper and O'reilly? Security of starts is preeeetty important

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          1. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            just now

            I have de cuyper

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      2. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I love all De Cuyper, Dumfries and O'Reilly.

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    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Mbappe or Kane?

      And who’s your top captain this week?

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Mbappe

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    • Kasparov
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Thoughts on this? I want to play too many players. Not enough obvious picks! I can't believe I've accidentally doubled up on Morocco at the moment. Maz has scouting bonus over Medina. I feel Mbappe and Messi have such high ceilings that benching them is risky, especially as I know others in my league will persist.

      Fofana (Subs: Pickford)
      Mazraoui Dumfries Martinez (Subs: Konsa Medina)
      De Bruyne Salah Saibari Mane (Subs: Summerville)
      Mbappe Gakpo Messi (C)

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    • Ojpsan1
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Argentina will rotate in backline?

      Looking at Senesi or Tagliafico?

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I considered otamendi but even defenders could be taken off at half time

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Otamendi to start this week?

      Or go with kolasinac?

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    • Christina.
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      Vasilji / Shobeir
      Dumfries / Hakimi / Doue / De Cuyper / Masuaka
      Salah / Mane / Vini / Saibari / Saka
      Gakpo / Messi / Diomande

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    • puma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Switched between Kane, Messi, and Mbappe many times. Went with Mbappe. Was not convinced Messi plays. Kane...well...team did not look dangerous Rd 2. Let's go MBAPPE!!!!!

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I went with messi and kane plus undav who surely starts now

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    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Panicked and got confused at the last moment. Ended up with this team in WC.

      Verbruggen Pickford
      Hakimi Dumfries Cuyper Otamendi Katic
      Salah Lamine Vini Saibari Trossard
      Gakpo Sarr Diomande

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        No stress, looks a bit of fun! Thought diamonde could be injured but might be wrong

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    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      So which booster are we burning in RD32? Tempted by Qualification Booster or CS Shield.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Tempted by cs shield simply bcoz it gives 5 more pts for defenders and gk and there should be some one sided games in round of 32

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    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Will Mazraoui owners gain scouting bonus at 5% ?

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I think should be less than 5%

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bosnia no 19 scores.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Great goal

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Anyone got any players playing now? My only player is kolasinac. C him but will take a goal and cs to keep him as c

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dzeko, another 40 yr old scores! Or maybe own goal?

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Own goal I think

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Qatar are just a terrible team.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Timing

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Timing.

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bosnia CS gone.

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      The Qatari with 191 caps scores. My kolasinac punt goes wrong

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    • jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C vinicius, sabari or hakimi? Early gsmes on feel like taking punt on hakimi

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    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kobel on 3 saves already
      Hold
      I didn't play my Wild Card as most of my squad had something to play for in this round.

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