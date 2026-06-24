Group C team news: Rayan starts, Mazraoui benched

Group C will conclude on Wednesday with Morocco v Haiti and Scotland v Brazil.

You can find out what’s at stake in this group – and others! – here.

Both matches will get underway at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Morocco make four changes to the side that beat Scotland, with Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat and Ayoub El Kaabi promoted to the line-up.

Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Azzedine Ounahi drop to the bench.

Ismail Saibari looks set to play as a No 10 due to these adjustments.

With nothing but pride to play for, Haiti have made two alterations.

Frantzdy Pierrot and Carlens Arcus are replaced by Lenny Joseph and Wilson Isidor.

As for the team news in Miami, Carlo Ancelotti has made just one enforced change to his starting XI.

Bournemouth winger Rayan starts, replacing the injured Raphinha.

Neymar is named among the substitutes.

Steve Clarke makes four changes for Scotland.

Grant Hanley, Ryan Christie, Kieran Tierney and Che Adams make way for Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean, Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland.

Achraf Hakimi leads the ownership stakes in Group C tonight:

LINE-UPS

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Halhal, Riad, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss, El Kaabi

Haiti XI: Placide, Duverne, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Casimir, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Isidor, Joseph

Scotland XI: Gunn, Patterson, McKenna, Hendry, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, McLean, Ferguson, McGinn, McTominay, Shankland

Brazil XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D Santos, B Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta, Rayan, Vinicius Junior, Cunha