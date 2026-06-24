Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: Rice creates + Kane quiet as England falter

24 June 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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A boring, goalless Group L stalemate had England missing the magic needed to unlock Ghana’s well-organised defence.

Yet a late double chance from Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) very nearly snatched victory in Boston.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ENGLAND 0-0 GHANA

  • Tackle bonus: Anderson, Partey
  • Top points scorers: Asare (10); Konsa, Spence, James, Adjetey, Senaya, Mensah, Opoku (all 9); Guehi, Pickford (both 7)

TEAM STATS

World Cup Fantasy: Quiet Kane still should have scored 1

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • England brought Marc Guehi ($5.1m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) into their lineup, replacing O’Reilly and John Stones ($4.6m).
  • Whereas Ghana made four changes. Unlike before Round 1, Thomas Partey ($6.2m) was allowed entry into the country: he, Inaki Williams ($5.9m), Kwasi Sibo ($4.7m) and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ($3.8m) came in for Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m), Ernest Nuamah ($5.0m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

“They deserve to play. They give us a little bit more speed and a different profile – Marc is faster and a little more agile than John [Stones], and it’s more convenient for him to play on the left side. Djed is faster and a bit more defensive, [which enables him] to control the counter-attacks.” – Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match comments on Marc Guehi and Djed Spence

  • Proceedings were particularly quiet up to the opening hydration break. Indeed, it became the first match of this World Cup to see no first-half shots on target, also lacking any big chances. Then again, at that point, Thomas Tuchel’s side led 6-0 for (mostly blocked) attempts.
  • Ghana sat back superbly, as England’s huge domination of possession tended to go around the 4-5-1 rather than through it.
  • Declan Rice ($7.0m) whacked a free kick over the bar, later stretching himself to meet Noni Madueke‘s ($6.1m) 37th-minute cross with a header. He even created six overall chances and registered three shots. But the midfielder was booked for catching an opponent.
  • As for Kane, 38.6% of Fantasy managers own the forward. He got a slight glimpse of goal right before half-time, but a quick closing down prevented the shot from causing damage. Midway through the second half, his low effort led to a simple Asare save. That, combined with Rice’s set-piece creating an unmarked Elliot Anderson ($6.5m) header, hinted at a grandstand finish. Yet Ghana carved out the first big opportunity.
  • Substitute Prince Adu ($4.0m) found himself clean through on goal in the 79th minute, before Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) eventually caught up with him. However, the Aston Villa man should count himself very lucky that a penalty wasn’t given for his challenge.
  • In reaction, England soon fired out a trio of shots. Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) brought a big save, then fellow 65th-minute substitute O’Reilly headed Reece James‘ ($5.2m) cross against the woodwork. The rebound dropped to Kane, right by the six-yard box. But, in an out-of-character moment, the lethal marksman put his shot too high. In stoppage time, a Guehi header was cleared off the line, ensuring clean sheets for both sides.
  • Ghana are one of four nations not to concede throughout these first two outings, although England’s 19 shots and three on target added together for 1.28 expected goals (xG).
  • England often scrape a draw in their second group match, so there’s no need for supporters to panic. They simply need a comfortable win over Panama to secure top spot. But does this slip-up prevent Tuchel from heavily rotating his XI in Round 3?
  • It’s becoming clearer that they look better with Saka and Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) out wide, as Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) had another bad match. Madueke had flashes, but still isn’t inspiring confidence.
  • Kane was quiet but still had three efforts, including that late big chance. Anderson, interestingly, was the leading shot-taker, with four.
  • Fantasy managers may have missed their moment to grab Ghana assets. Next Saturday’s meeting with Croatia looks too tough to call.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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