World Cup Fantasy: Rice creates + Kane quiet as England falter

A boring, goalless Group L stalemate had England missing the magic needed to unlock Ghana’s well-organised defence.
Yet a late double chance from Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) very nearly snatched victory in Boston.
We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
ENGLAND 0-0 GHANA
- Tackle bonus: Anderson, Partey
- Top points scorers: Asare (10); Konsa, Spence, James, Adjetey, Senaya, Mensah, Opoku (all 9); Guehi, Pickford (both 7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- England brought Marc Guehi ($5.1m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) into their lineup, replacing O’Reilly and John Stones ($4.6m).
- Whereas Ghana made four changes. Unlike before Round 1, Thomas Partey ($6.2m) was allowed entry into the country: he, Inaki Williams ($5.9m), Kwasi Sibo ($4.7m) and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ($3.8m) came in for Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m), Ernest Nuamah ($5.0m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).
“They deserve to play. They give us a little bit more speed and a different profile – Marc is faster and a little more agile than John [Stones], and it’s more convenient for him to play on the left side. Djed is faster and a bit more defensive, [which enables him] to control the counter-attacks.” – Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match comments on Marc Guehi and Djed Spence
- Proceedings were particularly quiet up to the opening hydration break. Indeed, it became the first match of this World Cup to see no first-half shots on target, also lacking any big chances. Then again, at that point, Thomas Tuchel’s side led 6-0 for (mostly blocked) attempts.
- Ghana sat back superbly, as England’s huge domination of possession tended to go around the 4-5-1 rather than through it.
- Declan Rice ($7.0m) whacked a free kick over the bar, later stretching himself to meet Noni Madueke‘s ($6.1m) 37th-minute cross with a header. He even created six overall chances and registered three shots. But the midfielder was booked for catching an opponent.
- As for Kane, 38.6% of Fantasy managers own the forward. He got a slight glimpse of goal right before half-time, but a quick closing down prevented the shot from causing damage. Midway through the second half, his low effort led to a simple Asare save. That, combined with Rice’s set-piece creating an unmarked Elliot Anderson ($6.5m) header, hinted at a grandstand finish. Yet Ghana carved out the first big opportunity.
- Substitute Prince Adu ($4.0m) found himself clean through on goal in the 79th minute, before Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) eventually caught up with him. However, the Aston Villa man should count himself very lucky that a penalty wasn’t given for his challenge.
- In reaction, England soon fired out a trio of shots. Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) brought a big save, then fellow 65th-minute substitute O’Reilly headed Reece James‘ ($5.2m) cross against the woodwork. The rebound dropped to Kane, right by the six-yard box. But, in an out-of-character moment, the lethal marksman put his shot too high. In stoppage time, a Guehi header was cleared off the line, ensuring clean sheets for both sides.
- Ghana are one of four nations not to concede throughout these first two outings, although England’s 19 shots and three on target added together for 1.28 expected goals (xG).
- England often scrape a draw in their second group match, so there’s no need for supporters to panic. They simply need a comfortable win over Panama to secure top spot. But does this slip-up prevent Tuchel from heavily rotating his XI in Round 3?
- It’s becoming clearer that they look better with Saka and Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) out wide, as Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) had another bad match. Madueke had flashes, but still isn’t inspiring confidence.
- Kane was quiet but still had three efforts, including that late big chance. Anderson, interestingly, was the leading shot-taker, with four.
- Fantasy managers may have missed their moment to grab Ghana assets. Next Saturday’s meeting with Croatia looks too tough to call.