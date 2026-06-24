World Cup Fantasy: Rice creates + Kane quiet as England falter

A boring, goalless Group L stalemate had England missing the magic needed to unlock Ghana’s well-organised defence.

Yet a late double chance from Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) very nearly snatched victory in Boston.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ENGLAND 0-0 GHANA

Tackle bonus: Anderson, Partey

Anderson, Partey Top points scorers: Asare (10); Konsa, Spence, James, Adjetey, Senaya, Mensah, Opoku (all 9); Guehi, Pickford (both 7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

England brought Marc Guehi ($5.1m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) into their lineup, replacing O’Reilly and John Stones ($4.6m).

($5.1m) and ($4.5m) into their lineup, replacing O’Reilly and ($4.6m). Whereas Ghana made four changes. Unlike before Round 1, Thomas Partey ($6.2m) was allowed entry into the country: he, Inaki Williams ($5.9m), Kwasi Sibo ($4.7m) and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ($3.8m) came in for Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m), Ernest Nuamah ($5.0m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

“They deserve to play. They give us a little bit more speed and a different profile – Marc is faster and a little more agile than John [Stones], and it’s more convenient for him to play on the left side. Djed is faster and a bit more defensive, [which enables him] to control the counter-attacks.” – Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match comments on Marc Guehi and Djed Spence