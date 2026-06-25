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Group E team news: Ordonez starts, Undav a sub, four changes for Ivory Coast

25 June 2026 23 comments
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The final round of group games are set to continue on Thursday night.

Curacao v Ivory Coast and Ecuador v Germany both get underway at 21:00 BST.

Germany are already through as group winners, but the Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao are all still in the mix to qualify.

TEAM NEWS

Curacao are unchanged after their goalless draw against Ecuador.

But there are plenty of changes for the Ivory Coast, who make four alterations.

Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Christopher Operi and Nicolas Pepe are promoted to the team.

Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan and Christ Inao Oulai drop to the bench.

As for the other game, Julian Nagelsmann has made just two enforced changes to his starting XI.

Antonio Rudiger and David Raum both start, replacing the injured Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown, who has a bit of muscle tightness.

It’s still only a place on the bench for Deniz Undav, then.

Ecuador, meanwhile, recall Joel Ordonez and Nilson Angulo.

Jordy Alcivar and Pervis Estupinan are culled.

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s Group E fixtures:

LINE-UPS

Curacao XI: Room, Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville, Chong, Comenencia, L Bacuna, J Bacuna, Locadia

Subs: Sambo, van Eijma, Roemeratoe, Antonisse, Hansen, Noslin, Gorre, Martha, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer, Felida, Bazoer, Bodak, Doornbusch

Ivory Coast XI: Y Fofana, Doue, O Diomande, Kossounou, Operi, Amad, Kessie, Sangare, Y Diomande, Pepe, Bonny

Subs: Agbadou, Seri, Wahi, Konan, Adingra, Singo, Diakite, Toure, Kone, S Fofana, Ndicka, Guessand, Lafont, Guiagon, Oulai

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Yeboah, Vite, M Caicedo, Angulo, Plata, E Valencia

Subs: Torres, Alcivar, Estupinan, A Valencia, Paez, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Minda, J Caicedo, Preciado, Castillo, Valle, Arevalo, Porozo, Medina

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Nmecha, Pavlovic, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz

Subs: Anton, Goretzka, Leweling, Woltemade, Baumann, Gross, Beier, Stiller, Amiri, Nubel, Thiaw, Ouedraogo, Undav

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bonny should play for Scotland - mind you he wouldn’t qualify for the next round if he did…

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  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Chances of Netherlands vs Tunisia getting called off?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Delayed maybe, but not called off I don't think

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers Bobby

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why, what’s happening?

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        80 % chance of thunder storms happening so might be delayed.

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  3. FPL Emu
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    My Ivory coast defender got benched. Is there any negative to still keeping him in the team.

    If he never gets subbed on, can I still remove him from the team for someone else?

    If he gets a red card, can I still remove him?

    New article

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yes to both

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, you can sub him out, but not if he gets a red card.

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  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Diomande your turn to put some millions into your selling price

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    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got an assist so off to a decent start

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup, let's hope he gets on the scoresheet himself next

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  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    German goal given, Sane Goal, Wirtz assist

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  6. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Ecquador pull one back

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  7. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Didn’t know Robbie Savage was the Ecuador coach?

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    1. karam94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      He isn't, Jeff Hardy is

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        I assume it was a rubbish joke, suggesting that he looks like Savage. He doesn’t.

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        1. Charlie Price
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Long blond hair, charging up and down the line and fuming at the officials. Ok he has lost a bit of weight but apart from that it could easily be him.

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  8. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Love the way Ecuador giving tough time to Germany, it'll be an exciting match

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  9. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    VAR being very passive in this World Cup so far. Seem reluctant to send the ref to the monitor unlike in the English Premier League.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      If that wasn't a high boot, what is?

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Boot to head is not head to boot.

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      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        This ref has been shocking. The goal should have never stood.

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