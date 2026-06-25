Group E team news: Ordonez starts, Undav a sub, four changes for Ivory Coast

The final round of group games are set to continue on Thursday night.

Curacao v Ivory Coast and Ecuador v Germany both get underway at 21:00 BST.

Germany are already through as group winners, but the Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao are all still in the mix to qualify.

TEAM NEWS

Curacao are unchanged after their goalless draw against Ecuador.

But there are plenty of changes for the Ivory Coast, who make four alterations.

Guela Doue, Ousmane Diomande, Christopher Operi and Nicolas Pepe are promoted to the team.

Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan and Christ Inao Oulai drop to the bench.

As for the other game, Julian Nagelsmann has made just two enforced changes to his starting XI.

Antonio Rudiger and David Raum both start, replacing the injured Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown, who has a bit of muscle tightness.

It’s still only a place on the bench for Deniz Undav, then.

Ecuador, meanwhile, recall Joel Ordonez and Nilson Angulo.

Jordy Alcivar and Pervis Estupinan are culled.

Here are the most-owned players in tonight’s Group E fixtures:

LINE-UPS

Curacao XI: Room, Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville, Chong, Comenencia, L Bacuna, J Bacuna, Locadia

Subs: Sambo, van Eijma, Roemeratoe, Antonisse, Hansen, Noslin, Gorre, Martha, Margaritha, Kuwas, Kastaneer, Felida, Bazoer, Bodak, Doornbusch

Ivory Coast XI: Y Fofana, Doue, O Diomande, Kossounou, Operi, Amad, Kessie, Sangare, Y Diomande, Pepe, Bonny

Subs: Agbadou, Seri, Wahi, Konan, Adingra, Singo, Diakite, Toure, Kone, S Fofana, Ndicka, Guessand, Lafont, Guiagon, Oulai

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Yeboah, Vite, M Caicedo, Angulo, Plata, E Valencia

Subs: Torres, Alcivar, Estupinan, A Valencia, Paez, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Minda, J Caicedo, Preciado, Castillo, Valle, Arevalo, Porozo, Medina

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Nmecha, Pavlovic, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz

Subs: Anton, Goretzka, Leweling, Woltemade, Baumann, Gross, Beier, Stiller, Amiri, Nubel, Thiaw, Ouedraogo, Undav