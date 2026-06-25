Group F team news: Brobbey starts, van de Ven + Summerville subs

Group F heads into Round 3 with three teams very much in contention to qualify for the round of 32.

The Netherlands and Japan are tied at the top, with four points each, followed by Sweden just one point behind.

Tunisia are already eliminated.

Japan v Sweden and Tunisia v Netherlands both get underway at 00:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change for the Netherlands after their impressive 5-1 win over Sweden.

Nathan Ake replaces Micky van de Ven.

Both van de Ven and Crysencio Summerville, who is also on the bench, are currently on yellow cards, which may have influenced Ronald Koeman’s decision.

As for Tunisia, they make four changes: Rani Khedira, Amine Ben Hamida, Ismael Gharbi and Hazem Mastouri in for Dylan Bronn, Omar Rekik, Elias Saad and Sebastian Tounekti.

In the other match in Dallas, Japan make three changes to the team that saw off Tunisia so convincingly.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaishu Sano and Junya Ito make way, as Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara and Daizen Maeda are handed starts.

Ritsu Doan is likely to play ‘out of position’ in one of the No 10 slots, with Sugawara at right wing-back.

Graham Potter has responded to the Round 2 defeat by the Netherlands by making three alterations.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Elliot Stroud and Anthony Elanga start.

Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jesper Karlstrom and Benjamin Nygren are demoted to substitute duty.

LINE-UPS

Japan XI: Suzuki, Seko, Itakura, H Ito, Sugawara, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura, Doan, Maeda, Ueda

Sweden XI: Zetterstrom, Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof, Bernhardsson, Stroud, Ayari, Gudmundsson, Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak

Tunisia XI: Dahmen, Valery, Khedira, Talbi, B Hamida, Abdi, Skhiri, Hannibal, Gharbi, Mastouri, Slimane

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, Ake, Gravenberch, de Jong, Reijnders, Malen, Gakpo, Brobbey