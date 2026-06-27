World Cup Fantasy: Dembele hat-trick, Mbappe assists, Mane blank

An Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) hat-trick forced Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) to take a backseat, while Erling Haaland ($10.5m) stayed on his Boston bench seat.

It ensured that France took Group I’s top spot while, in Toronto, Senegal’s thumping victory lifted them into the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

NORWAY 1-4 FRANCE

Goals: Aasgaard | Dembele (x3), Doue

Aasgaard | Dembele (x3), Doue Assists: Schjelderup | Mbappe (x2), Tchouameni, Barcola

Schjelderup | Mbappe (x2), Tchouameni, Barcola Penalty won: Bobb

Bobb Penalty conceded: T Hernandez

T Hernandez Penalty missed: Strand Larsen

Strand Larsen Penalty saved: Maignan

Maignan Shot on target bonus: Mbappe

Mbappe Tackle bonus: Aasgaard, Aursnes | Tchouameni

Aasgaard, Aursnes | Tchouameni Save bonus: Selvik | Maignan

Selvik | Maignan Top point scorers: Dembele (20), Aasgaard (11), Doue (10), Mbappe (9), Tchouameni (8)

SENEGAL 5-0 IRAQ

Goals: Habib Diarra, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye (x2), Iliman Ndiaye

Habib Diarra, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye (x2), Iliman Ndiaye Assists: Seck, Lamine Camara, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Gueye

Seck, Lamine Camara, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Gueye Red card: Sulaka

Sulaka Shot on target bonus: Ismaila Sarr, Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye

Ismaila Sarr, Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye Tackle bonus: Diatta, Idrissa Gueye | Bayesh

Diatta, Idrissa Gueye | Bayesh Save bonus: Hassan

Hassan Top point scorers: Pape Gueye (17), Ismaila Sarr (13), Iliman Ndiaye (12), Niakhate (9), Jakobs (9), Diaw (9), Habib Diarra (9)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Despite both teams entering on six points, Ståle Solbakken clearly didn’t think Norway had a chance of winning, so he made 10 changes to the lineup. Fredrik Aursnes ($6.5m) remained, meaning there was no Haaland or Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) appearance. Completely missing was the injured Julian Ryerson ($4.2m).

($6.5m) remained, meaning there was no Haaland or ($7.7m) appearance. Completely missing was the injured ($4.2m). France brought in Maxence Lacroix ($4.5m), Theo Hernandez ($5.0m), Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) and Desire Doue ($7.5m) for William Saliba ($5.3m), Lucas Digne ($5.0m), Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m) and Bradley Barcola ($8.0m).

($4.5m), ($5.0m), ($6.5m) and ($7.5m) for ($5.3m), ($5.0m), ($6.4m) and ($8.0m). Sure enough, we almost had the third-fastest goal in World Cup history when Mbappe hit the crossbar after 22 seconds.

Not that it took much longer for the opener. Mbappe found Dembele out wide, who struck into the far corner. In the 20th minute, the same combination ended with a left-footed finish.

Yet, within seconds of the restart, Norway wiped out all French clean sheets. A shimmy from Thelo Aasgaard ($5.5m) created space to then execute a low shot.

($5.5m) created space to then execute a low shot. By the 32nd minute, current Ballon d’Or holder Dembele curled in another lovely left-footer. Each of his three looked so similar and straightforward, though this had all 11 players touch the ball – the first such goal of this tournament.

After the break, Norway could’ve made things more interesting when Hernandez fouled Oscar Bobb ($5.1m). However, Jorgen Strand Larsen ($5.6m) tried to be clever with a stuttered run-up, and it didn’t fool Mike Maignan ($5.0m). The goalkeeper was rewarded for such a save.

($5.1m). However, ($5.6m) tried to be clever with a stuttered run-up, and it didn’t fool ($5.0m). The goalkeeper was rewarded for such a save. Following a long period of nothing, Doué headed in Barcola’s cross during stoppage time.

Mbappe’s 55.9% ownership must make do with nine points, despite a lively performance of four shots and four key passes.

We now know that Norway are facing Côte d’Ivoire in the Round of 32, whereas France will get a third-placed nation.