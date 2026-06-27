Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy: Dembele hat-trick, Mbappe assists, Mane blank

27 June 2026 24 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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An Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) hat-trick forced Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) to take a backseat, while Erling Haaland ($10.5m) stayed on his Boston bench seat.

It ensured that France took Group I’s top spot while, in Toronto, Senegal’s thumping victory lifted them into the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

NORWAY 1-4 FRANCE

  • Goals: Aasgaard | Dembele (x3), Doue
  • Assists: Schjelderup | Mbappe (x2), Tchouameni, Barcola
  • Penalty won: Bobb
  • Penalty conceded: T Hernandez
  • Penalty missed: Strand Larsen
  • Penalty saved: Maignan
  • Shot on target bonus: Mbappe
  • Tackle bonus: Aasgaard, Aursnes | Tchouameni
  • Save bonus: Selvik | Maignan
  • Top point scorers: Dembele (20), Aasgaard (11), Doue (10), Mbappe (9), Tchouameni (8)

SENEGAL 5-0 IRAQ

  • Goals: Habib Diarra, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye (x2), Iliman Ndiaye
  • Assists: Seck, Lamine Camara, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Gueye
  • Red card: Sulaka
  • Shot on target bonus: Ismaila Sarr, Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye
  • Tackle bonus: Diatta, Idrissa Gueye | Bayesh
  • Save bonus: Hassan
  • Top point scorers: Pape Gueye (17), Ismaila Sarr (13), Iliman Ndiaye (12), Niakhate (9), Jakobs (9), Diaw (9), Habib Diarra (9)

TEAM STATS

World Cup Fantasy: Dembele hattrick, Mbappe assists, Mane blank
World Cup Fantasy: Dembele hattrick, Mbappe assists, Mane blank 2
World Cup Fantasy: Dembele hattrick, Mbappe assists, Mane blank 1

SCOUT NOTES

  • Despite both teams entering on six points, Ståle Solbakken clearly didn’t think Norway had a chance of winning, so he made 10 changes to the lineup. Fredrik Aursnes ($6.5m) remained, meaning there was no Haaland or Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) appearance. Completely missing was the injured Julian Ryerson ($4.2m).
  • France brought in Maxence Lacroix ($4.5m), Theo Hernandez ($5.0m), Aurelien Tchouameni ($6.5m) and Desire Doue ($7.5m) for William Saliba ($5.3m), Lucas Digne ($5.0m), Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m) and Bradley Barcola ($8.0m).
  • Sure enough, we almost had the third-fastest goal in World Cup history when Mbappe hit the crossbar after 22 seconds.
  • Not that it took much longer for the opener. Mbappe found Dembele out wide, who struck into the far corner. In the 20th minute, the same combination ended with a left-footed finish.
  • Yet, within seconds of the restart, Norway wiped out all French clean sheets. A shimmy from Thelo Aasgaard ($5.5m) created space to then execute a low shot.
  • By the 32nd minute, current Ballon d’Or holder Dembele curled in another lovely left-footer. Each of his three looked so similar and straightforward, though this had all 11 players touch the ball – the first such goal of this tournament.
  • After the break, Norway could’ve made things more interesting when Hernandez fouled Oscar Bobb ($5.1m). However, Jorgen Strand Larsen ($5.6m) tried to be clever with a stuttered run-up, and it didn’t fool Mike Maignan ($5.0m). The goalkeeper was rewarded for such a save.
  • Following a long period of nothing, Doué headed in Barcola’s cross during stoppage time.
  • Mbappe’s 55.9% ownership must make do with nine points, despite a lively performance of four shots and four key passes.
  • We now know that Norway are facing Côte d’Ivoire in the Round of 32, whereas France will get a third-placed nation.

  • Speaking of which, Senegal’s strong second half of 18 attempts and 10 shots on target turned 1-0 into a comfortable 5-0.
  • After Habib Diarra‘s ($6.2m) fourth-minute opener preceded a Rebin Sulaka red card, the anticipated goal rush took a while to arrive. In fact, Sadio Mane ($7.6m) found a way to blank, even with four shots, four chances created and 11 penalty area touches to his name.
  • Eventually, in the 56th minute, a defensive hesitation led to Ismaila Sarr‘s ($6.2m) tap-in and the floodgates opened.
  • Substitutes Pape Gueye ($5.9m) and Iliman Ndiaye ($6.5m) joined the Crystal Palace man on double-digit hauls. The former scored twice and set up another in just 33 minutes, totalling 17 points.
  • Gueye was one of five players to depart the original lineup, alongside Nicolas Jackson ($6.7m), Kalidou Koulibaly ($4.9m), El Hadji Malick Diouf ($4.1m) and the injured Edouard Mendy ($4.5m).
  • Such a heavy win boosts Senegal up to fifth in the table of third-placed teams, ensuring knockout-phase football – and a possible meeting with England…

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Mane was a great pick.
    On paper :(.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Unlucky, he hit the woodwork and was lively troughout

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        throughout*

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  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    As things stand, Vozinha is the 6th highest pts scorer in the game. Not bad for a $3.9 goalie. Saved my WC fantasy season 🙂

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nice

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  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you Messi(c) even if when he starts on bench?

    Yamal my current captain.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nothing to lose really, ok maybe two points if Messi starts on bench and gets a few minutes without returning.

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah may as well

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which team bar Argentina do you think is worth a double up in defence for the Rd of 32?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Spain

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Need a Masuaku masterclass tonight

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep agreed, at least two goals and CS

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Appreciate it’s massively unlikely, but can Scotland still qualify? Or is it a done deal? What would need to happen?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Algeria to lose by 2 goals AND Croatia to lose by 3 goals.

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        And Congo to not win obviously.

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Ha, many thanks Holmes, so there’s a chance…

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        2. Ball Ake
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          And Leicester City to win the Premier League

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  7. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would anyone like to see any of the scoring in WC fantasy in FPL? I wouldn't mind seeing bonus points replaced with more tangible elements of the game like winning penalties and shots on target. I'm in a mini league with semi-casual players and there's a lot of instances in the group chat where one player has celebrated moving ahead of another before bonus points have been added. I feel like a total nerd and a party pooper when I have to clarify bonus is still to be added.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      I like -1 for conceding penalty

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Getting -1 for every conceded goal over 1 is good too. I also like the higher points you get for scoring goals and CS.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      scouting bonus, but they decrease the percent (like 2-4%) and increase the points award to 5 pts. 4 points limit is okay.

      -1 conceding penalty is OK.
      Every 2 Big Chances created (midfielders)
      Evey 3 tackles (midfielders)
      Every 2 shots on target (forwards)

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        *should

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  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    I like this setup. What do you think?

    Crepeau Shobeir
    Cucurella DeCuyper Dest Santos Molina
    Yamal Vini Dembele Pulisic Trossard
    Mbappe Messi Haaland

    0.1

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You could be in trouble with those keepers in RD16, if they get that far. Defenders are pretty good and I have almost the same ones in my draft. In midfield the only issue is Pulisic' fitness and Yamal getting triplemarked out of games. Other than that it looks fine.

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