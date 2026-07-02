Man City “reach agreement” for £120m Anderson

Manchester City have confirmed that, as widely rumoured on social media and elsewhere, they have “reached an agreement” with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has now completed a medical in Kansas, with the move to be signed and sealed upon his return from World Cup duty with England.

The Newcastle-born man was Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) fifth-highest-scoring midfielder of 2025/26.

Finding the net on four occasions and assisting a further five goals, he failed to hit double figures for attacking returns.

What he was, however, was a defensive contribution (DefCon) machine.

No player in any position delivered more DefCon points than Anderson (52), which helped him to a very healthy points-per-start average of 4.8:

Above: Midfielders sorted by DefCon (DC) points in 2025/26

Whether he’ll be quite the same Fantasy asset for Manchester City, taking into account the inevitable price rise from £5.5m, is something we’ll delve into in a Moving Target piece.

Anderson will not only be plying his trade for a new club but a side under new stewardship for the first time in 10 years, following the departure of Pep Guardiola and the arrival of Enzo Maresca.