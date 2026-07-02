Spurs sign Mateus Fernandes for club-record £85m fee

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of central midfielder Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham United.

Reports suggest the Lilywhites have spent a club-record £85m on the Portuguese midfielder – although that figure may be beaten again with the seemingly imminent capture of Sandro Tonali.

The 21-year-old Portugal international made 35 league starts for the Hammers in 2026/27, and appeared once from the bench.

He finished with a modest three goals and four assists as the east London outfit slipped out of the league.

Arriving with more regularity, however, were defensive contribution (DefCon) points. Fernandes was among FPL’s top 10 midfielders for both DefCon points (30) and DefCon success rate (41.7%).

Despite being unable to prevent West Ham from dropping down to the Championship, the once-capped Portuguese midfielder was nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award.

He wasn’t short of admirers, either, with Manchester United heavily linked with a move for him before Spurs swooped.

Fernandes previously spent a year with Southampton, registering a similar six attacking returns from 34 starts.

“I’ve admired Mateus for a long time because he combines quality on the ball with the intensity and intelligence that are so important in the way we want to play. “Despite his age, he already has good experience in the Premier League and has shown quality and consistency at this level. Mateus is comfortable under pressure, can progress the ball, works hard for the team and has the courage to make things happen in difficult moments. I believe this is the ideal environment for him to continue his development and I’m excited to start working with him.” – Roberto De Zerbi

There’ll be more to come on Fernandes in our Moving Target series.