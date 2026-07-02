World Cup Fantasy: Belgium fail to convince + why Doku came off

Youri Tielemans ($6.1m) and Ismaila Sarr ($6.2m) hauled in a Seattle stunner that saw lifeless Belgium come back from two down to eventually defeat Senegal in extra time.

Set to go out quietly, Rudi Garcia’s side suddenly find themselves in the Round of 16.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BELGIUM 3-2 SENEGAL

Goals: Lukaku, Tielemans (x2, one pen) | H Diarra, Ismaila Sarr

Lukaku, Tielemans (x2, one pen) | H Diarra, Ismaila Sarr Assists: Meunier, Trossard | Ismaila Sarr, Niakhate

Meunier, Trossard | Ismaila Sarr, Niakhate Penalty won: Tielemans

Tielemans Penalty conceded: L Camara

L Camara Tackle bonus: K Diatta

K Diatta Saves bonus: Courtois | Diaw

Courtois | Diaw Top points scorers: Tielemans (18), Ismaila Sarr (12), H Diarra (11), Lukaku (9), Trossard (7)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Unsurprisingly, Belgium changed nothing from the XI that beat New Zealand 5-1.

Senegal thrashed Iraq 5-0 but still made three alterations here. Iliman Ndiaye ($6.5m), Pape Gueye ($5.9m) and Pathe Ciss ($5.6m) came in for Abdoulaye Seck ($3.8m), Lamine Camara ($6.2m) and Ibrahim Mbaye ($4.4m).

($6.5m), ($5.9m) and ($5.6m) came in for ($3.8m), ($6.2m) and ($4.4m). Entering the 86th minute, this article was all set up to praise Ismaila Sarr, who hit a double-digit Fantasy haul for a third successive match. He currently edges Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m), Lionel Messi ($10.0m) and Erling Haaland ($10.5m) into boasting the second-most points, behind Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) – not bad company to keep!

($10.0m), ($10.0m) and ($10.5m) into boasting the second-most points, behind ($10.5m) – not bad company to keep! The Crystal Palace attacker is often a frustrating Fantasy Premier League (FPL) pick, and this first half saw two of his shots hit the post, although the second ended up assisting Habib Diarra ‘s ($6.2m) tap-in.

‘s ($6.2m) tap-in. 1-0 up at half-time, Senegal’s dominance was reflected by 1.90 expected goals (xG).

In the 51st minute, Sadio Mane ‘s ($7.6m) cutback found Diarra but his effort trickled wide. Yet it was only a brief let-off for Belgium, as Sarr grabbed his goal when a long Moussa Niakhate ($4.3m) ball dropped between the two centre-backs. A beautiful chest control, followed by a blasted finish. Sarr has a tournament-leading 4.50 xG, but is on the plane home.

‘s ($7.6m) cutback found Diarra but his effort trickled wide. Yet it was only a brief let-off for Belgium, as Sarr grabbed his goal when a long ($4.3m) ball dropped between the two centre-backs. A beautiful chest control, followed by a blasted finish. Sarr has a tournament-leading 4.50 xG, but is on the plane home. They say a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous scoreline. Well, a trio of big Garcia calls ended up being vindicated. Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) replaced Charles De Keletaere ($5.6m) at half-time, quickly followed by the shock removals of Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) and Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) – Fantasy’s two most-owned Belgian outfielders. Doku’s withdrawal, at least, was fitness-related:

“From the start, we knew Jérémy Doku couldn’t play 90 minutes because, once again, as you know, I told you and I’ll say it again: he didn’t train for seven days, so that’s no small matter. He did a few training sessions after his return.” – Rudi Garcia, via Futbol Fantasy

One substitute, Dodi Lukebakio ($5.9m), soon went very close with a curled effort. Then, in the 86th minute, Lukaku gave a glimmer of hope by converting Thomas Meunier‘s ($4.8m) cross at the near post. Senegal’s clean sheet disappeared, but things were about to get worse. Three minutes later, a looping Leandro Trossard ($6.6m) cross lured Mory Diaw ($3.8m) off his line. But the goalkeeper was beaten to the ball by Tielemans’ soft header. Out of nowhere, Belgium took the game to extra time.

“We know teams like that: they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match. We knew that at 2-0 they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake. Remind me when we’re 2-0 up not to do that. Because when you concede a goal like they did at 2-1, the whole feel of the match changes. And then it was pretty good to score in stoppage time, from a completely justified penalty.” – Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia