Australia v Egypt team news: Salah fit to start

The last batch of World Cup Round of 32 ties will play out over the coming hours, starting with Australia v Egypt.

Kick-off is at 19:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news from the Egyptian camp is that Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) is fit to start.

The former Liverpool attacker had been a concern for this match due to hamstring discomfort.

While Salah has recovered, Egypt have still made five changes from the 1-1 draw with Iran.

Three are enforced: Mohamed Abdelmonem ($4.0m) and Ahmed Fatouh ($3.9m) are injured, while Mohanad Lasheen ($5.3m) is suspended.

Trézéguet ($5.6m) and Mahmoud Saber ($4.9m) drop to the bench, too.

Omar Marmoush ($7.8m), Yasser Ibrahim ($3.5m), Karim Hafez ($3.9m), Hamdy Fathy ($4.4m) and Marwan Attia ($4.3m) come into the line-up.

Australia are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Australia XI: Beach, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos, O’Neill, Irvine, Behich, Volpato, Metcalfe, Irankunda.

Subs: Ryan, Izzo, Degenek, Geria, Toure, Hrustic, Mabil, Devlin, Trewin, Burgess, Velupillay, Okon-Engstler, Yengi.

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hafez, Fathi, Attia, Ashour, Salah, Ziko, Marmoush.

Subs: El Shenawy, Soliman, Mohamed Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Trezeguet, Abdelkarim, Hassan, Emad, Adel, Saber, Tarek Alaa, Zizo.