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Australia v Egypt team news: Salah fit to start

3 July 2026 156 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The last batch of World Cup Round of 32 ties will play out over the coming hours, starting with Australia v Egypt.

Kick-off is at 19:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news from the Egyptian camp is that Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) is fit to start.

The former Liverpool attacker had been a concern for this match due to hamstring discomfort.

While Salah has recovered, Egypt have still made five changes from the 1-1 draw with Iran.

Three are enforced: Mohamed Abdelmonem ($4.0m) and Ahmed Fatouh ($3.9m) are injured, while Mohanad Lasheen ($5.3m) is suspended.

Trézéguet ($5.6m) and Mahmoud Saber ($4.9m) drop to the bench, too.

Omar Marmoush ($7.8m), Yasser Ibrahim ($3.5m), Karim Hafez ($3.9m), Hamdy Fathy ($4.4m) and Marwan Attia ($4.3m) come into the line-up.

Australia are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Australia XI: Beach, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos, O’Neill, Irvine, Behich, Volpato, Metcalfe, Irankunda.

Subs: Ryan, Izzo, Degenek, Geria, Toure, Hrustic, Mabil, Devlin, Trewin, Burgess, Velupillay, Okon-Engstler, Yengi.

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hafez, Fathi, Attia, Ashour, Salah, Ziko, Marmoush.

Subs: El Shenawy, Soliman, Mohamed Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Trezeguet, Abdelkarim, Hassan, Emad, Adel, Saber, Tarek Alaa, Zizo.

156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Big call to bring on Matty Ryan for the shootout. Could be genius

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      It was not.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Indeed, was quite the opposite…

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  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Molina and Medina start.

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    England v Mexico set to move to earlier kick-off time

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cvgmz3jyq9qo

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Looks like it’s happening - new time 7pm BST

      Much better for watching

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Argentina

    GK E. Martinez
    DL F. Medina
    DC C. Romero
    DC L. Martinez
    DR N. Molina
    ML Thiago Almada
    MC E. Fernandez
    MC A. Mac Allister
    MR R. De Paul
    FW Lionel Messi
    FW L. Martinez

    Cape Verde

    GK Vozinha
    DL S. Lopes Cabral
    DC Diney
    DC Pico
    DR S. Moreira
    DMC Kevin Pina
    ML Nuno
    MC Laros Duarte
    MC Deroy Duarte
    MR Ryan Mendes
    FW Jovane Cabral

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  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Dafuq 😆

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  6. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    It's not Australian Rules.... over the bar.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Has it landed yet?

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would have been a ‘behind’ for one point lol…

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  7. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I don't understand why center backs take penalties.. unless they have to

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Oh Souter, wtf…

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  9. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Ryan didn't save first attempt. Advantage Egypt.

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  10. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ryan the wrong way.

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      On the second.

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  11. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Salah to take 4th or 5th?

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  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    wtf did they bring Ryan on for?

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    1. Travel Notes
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Beats me.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No wonder the other guy wasn’t happy

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  13. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Salah straight down the middle.

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  14. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Wow. What a brave and risky penalty by salah!

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  15. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Another Aussie miss; off the bar.

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  16. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    According to the commentary, Salah is one of Egypts greatest ever players. Who knew? 😆

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  17. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I knew no 25 will miss.. way too young.. looks like 17 yrs old

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    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      That’s what I said, looks 12

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    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      He is actually only 18 indeed, will need to verify this stat but 8 think he is the youngest player to take a pen in this world cup

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Well older than pele in 1958 in the final

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    3. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Can now verify he was actually the youngest player to ever step up in a world cup shootout, new record taken from Jude Bellingham, who took his 4 years ago aged 19

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  18. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hossam seals it.

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  19. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gutted for the Aussies

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  20. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Egypt win advance to R16.

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  21. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Ryan just fell sideways 5 times

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yep, that didn’t quite work out as a cunning plan…

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yeah but 2 penalties by 2 center backs made little sense.. they didn't hit target

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  22. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    All AFC nations are now out of the running.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes poor wc by afc teams. South korea, iran and saudi didn't even make it out of group and japan and aus out now. Reduce afc to 5 and give 2 more to europe and 1 more intercontinental playoff

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  23. Litts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    52 mins ago

    I have Messi but currently my captain is Oyarzabal. Do I make the switch?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Obviously no.

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      1. Litts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cheers, I was chasing points cos Cape Verde could get steamrolled.

        You're right though, the better play is to stick with what I have and take the goals from Messi as a bonus

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  24. Bouncebackability
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    51 mins ago

    Maty Ryan didn’t touch the ball in that cameo appearance.

    Beech made a worldie save in the last minute of normal time. Keep him on surely. Overthinking

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    1. Bouncebackability
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      7 mins ago

      *Beach

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      See comment above. Why 2 center backs taking pk especially a 13 year old?

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  25. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    The Game isnt allowing me to switch out Beach To Martinez

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Maybe Fantasy FIFA have brought on Ryan for you?

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Click on Beach - no options
      It like Beach is locked in
      Switched in Messi and Medina with no problem

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Finally worked after 35 minutes
        Relief
        Made me sweat it out

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  26. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Yamal (5 pts) subbed out for an Argentina defender. No brainer right? Qualification booster on.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yep, I'd do it

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  27. Blame it on Traore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start Lisandro Martinez vs Cape Verde or go for Munoz vs Ghana? Already have Emiliano Martinez. Cheers All.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      1st Lisandro, then if he blanks then to Munoz.

      If not around for the lineups, then a gamble on Munoz is a better choice.

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      1. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good point. I could set an alarm and make the switch if Martinez blanks. Cheers!

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  28. Supernova
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sub Freeman (9pts) so I can start Munoz and Martinez?

    Won't be around post Argentina.

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    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm considering putting Munoz in for a 5 point player now but I wouldn't sub out anyone with 9.

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      1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Hey could you help. If messi and lisandro get more or equal to 8 then have to sub a 8 pter for munoz or diaz.

        Or will you bench munoz or diaz for a 8 pter

        and if you bench which of the 2?

        Using qualification booster ofc so assuming colombia qualify it's 6+2

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    2. POP KC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nothing 5 or over, especially if you are using Qualification Booster

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  29. Blame it on Traore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi all, I'm not able to move the armband from Sarr to Messi. Anyone know why? Is it because Sarr has been eliminated? Cheers

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